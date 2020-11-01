Difference between revisions of "PHPListSubscribe"
|
(Changing to mhlo.org.uk)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
<form method=post name="subscribeform" action="http://www.
|+
<form method=post name="subscribeform" action="http://www...uk/lists/?p=subscribe&id=1">
<fieldset>
<fieldset>
Latest revision as of 22:44, 1 November 2020
<form method=post name="subscribeform" action="http://www.mhlo.org.uk/lists/?p=subscribe&id=1">
<fieldset>
<legend>Required information</legend>
<label>Email (required): <input class="small-10 columns" type="text" name="email" value=""></label>
<label>Confirm your email address (required): <input class="small-10 columns" type="text" name="emailconfirm" value=""></label>
</fieldset>
<fieldset>
<legend>Optional information</legend>
<label>Christian name: <input type="text" name="attribute1" value=""></label>
<label>Surname: <input type="text" name="attribute4" value=""></label>
<label>Reason for interest in MH law: <input type="text" name="attribute3" value=""></label>
</fieldset>
<fieldset>
<legend>Please select the newsletters you want to sign up to:</legend>
<input type="checkbox" name="list[2]" value=signup checked />
Occasional updates to the site (sent when cases, legislation etc are added)
<input type="checkbox" name="list[3]" value=signup checked />
Monthly update: a monthly summary of additions to the site (fewer emails than the other list, but you can subscribe to both lists)
</fieldset>
<input type="hidden" name="htmlemail" value="1" />
<input type=submit name="subscribe" value="Subscribe">