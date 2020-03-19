Difference between revisions of "Tribunals Judiciary, 'Guidance from the Chamber President and Deputy Chamber President of HESC regarding the Mental Health jurisdiction' (Coronavirus, 19/3/20)"
MHT coronavirus telecon procedure The following procedure will apply to hearings from Monday 23/3/20: (1) section 2 and conditional discharge recall hearings will be prioritised; (2) no pre-hearing examinations will take place; (3) new cases will be listed as a telephone conference before a single judge; (4) the judge can seek advice by telephone from that day's allocated medical or lay member, then repeat that advice in the telecon and allow submissions; (5) it is suggested that an unrepresented patient be allowed to speak to the judge without others in the room; (6) it is suggested that the decision is not announced. (See the document for full details.)
RESOURCES DATABASE
Download: File
Type: Tribunal guidance🔍 · Coronavirus resource🔍
Title: Guidance from the Chamber President and Deputy Chamber President of HESC regarding the Mental Health jurisdiction
Author: Judiciary, Tribunals🔍 · Johnston, Sarah🔍 · Sycamore, Phillip🔍
Date: 19/3/20🔍
