Difference between revisions of "Tribunal forms"

*[[Form T143: Conditionally discharged patient: Social circumstances report]]
  
'''Probably obsolete'''
*[[Guidance Booklet: Reports for Mental Health Tribunals]] (2012)
  
 
==Wales==

England

All forms are available on the Gov.uk website. The following links will bring you to the relevant pages on that website for up-to-date versions of the forms. The T129 (legal representation and tribunal doctor form) and T131-144 (all the report proformas) were updated on 3/10/18 to include GDPR information. Restructured T110 (application) and T111 (referral) forms were published on 19/10/18.

Applications

Referral

Case management request

  • Form T113: Case management request — Use for interlocutory matters: (1) directions; (2) postponement; (3) prohibition of disclosure of information; (4) pre-hearing examination; (5) permission to withdraw an application; (6) other.§ (CMR1)

Preliminary matters

  • Form T128: Options for your tribunal referral hearing — This form contains the declaration: "I understand that the First-tier Tribunal (Mental Health) is going to look at my case and, if I do not wish to attend or be represented at a hearing, then the tribunal may reach a decision on my case without a hearing." It asks the questions: (1) Do you wish to attend a tribunal hearing? and (2) Do you wish your legal representative to attend the hearing on your behalf?§

before your hearing?§

Hearing questionnaires

Victims

  • Form T144: Victim's representations to the Tribunal — This form allows the victim to provide representations on: (1) the tribunal's decision: (a) whether the patient should, in the event of their discharge or release from detention, be subject to any conditions; (b) if so, what particular conditions should be imposed, and (c) if the patient is already subject to a conditional discharge, whether the same or different conditions are now required; (2) disclosure of representations to the patient; (3) victim's attendance at the hearing.§

Appeals

Expenses

Report proformas

Probably obsolete

Wales

All forms are available on the MHRT for Wales website

New forms and guidance documents were created, and translated into Welsh, in April and May 2017:


Upper Tribunal

These forms are available on the Upper Tribunal forms page


See also

