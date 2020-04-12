Difference between revisions of "Tribunal forms"

England

All forms are available on the Gov.uk website. The following links will bring you to the relevant pages on that website for up-to-date versions of the forms. The T129 (legal representation and tribunal doctor form) and T131-144 (all the report proformas) were updated on 3/10/18 to include GDPR information. Restructured T110 (application) and T111 (referral) forms were published on 19/10/18.

Applications

Referral

Case management request

Form T113: Case management request — Use for interlocutory matters: (1) directions; (2) postponement; (3) prohibition of disclosure of information; (4) pre-hearing examination; (5) permission to withdraw an application; (6) other.§ (CMR1)

Preliminary matters

Form T128: Options for your tribunal referral hearing — This form contains the declaration: "I understand that the First-tier Tribunal (Mental Health) is going to look at my case and, if I do not wish to attend or be represented at a hearing, then the tribunal may reach a decision on my case without a hearing." It asks the questions: (1) Do you wish to attend a tribunal hearing? and (2) Do you wish your legal representative to attend the hearing on your behalf?§

Form T129: Your rights to legal representation and to see the tribunal doctor — This form asks: (1) If you do not have a legal representative, would you like the tribunal office to appoint one on your behalf? (2) Do you wish to see the tribunal doctor

before your hearing?§

Hearing questionnaires

Form HQ1: Hearing questionnaire 1 - To the patient's representative and to the responsible authority — Hearing questionnaire for all cases except guardianship.§

Form HQ2: Hearing Questionnaire 2 — No longer used.§

Victims

Form T144: Victim's representations to the Tribunal — This form allows the victim to provide representations on: (1) the tribunal's decision: (a) whether the patient should, in the event of their discharge or release from detention, be subject to any conditions; (b) if so, what particular conditions should be imposed, and (c) if the patient is already subject to a conditional discharge, whether the same or different conditions are now required; (2) disclosure of representations to the patient; (3) victim's attendance at the hearing.§

Appeals

Expenses

Report proformas

Probably obsolete

Wales

Wales

All forms are available on the MHRT for Wales website

Upper Tribunal

