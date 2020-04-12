Difference between revisions of "Tribunal forms"
*[[Form T143: Conditionally discharged patient: Social circumstances report]]
==Wales==
England
All forms are available on the Gov.uk website. The following links will bring you to the relevant pages on that website for up-to-date versions of the forms. The T129 (legal representation and tribunal doctor form) and T131-144 (all the report proformas) were updated on 3/10/18 to include GDPR information. Restructured T110 (application) and T111 (referral) forms were published on 19/10/18.
Applications
- Form T110: Application to First-tier Tribunal (Mental Health) Mental Health Act 1983 (as amended) — Application for for everything except guardianship cases.§
- Form T116 Guardianship: Guardianship - Application to First-tier Tribunal (Mental Health) Mental Health Act 1983 (As Amended) — Application form for guardianship cases only.§
Referral
- Form T111: Referral to First-tier Tribunal (Mental Health) Mental Health Act 1983 (as amended) — Referral form. See s67 for details of when and how to use this form.§
Case management request
- Form T113: Case management request — Use for interlocutory matters: (1) directions; (2) postponement; (3) prohibition of disclosure of information; (4) pre-hearing examination; (5) permission to withdraw an application; (6) other.§ (CMR1)
Preliminary matters
- Form T128: Options for your tribunal referral hearing — This form contains the declaration: "I understand that the First-tier Tribunal (Mental Health) is going to look at my case and, if I do not wish to attend or be represented at a hearing, then the tribunal may reach a decision on my case without a hearing." It asks the questions: (1) Do you wish to attend a tribunal hearing? and (2) Do you wish your legal representative to attend the hearing on your behalf?§
- Form T129: Your rights to legal representation and to see the tribunal doctor — This form asks: (1) If you do not have a legal representative, would you like the tribunal office to appoint one on your behalf? (2) Do you wish to see the tribunal doctor
before your hearing?§
Hearing questionnaires
- Form HQ1: Hearing questionnaire 1 - To the patient's representative and to the responsible authority — Hearing questionnaire for all cases except guardianship.§
- Form HQ1 Guardianship: Hearing questionnaire 1 - To the patient's representative, the local social services authority and guardian (If not the LSSA) — Hearing questionnaire for guardianship cases only.§
- Form HQ2: Hearing Questionnaire 2 — No longer used.§
Victims
- Form T144: Victim's representations to the Tribunal — This form allows the victim to provide representations on: (1) the tribunal's decision: (a) whether the patient should, in the event of their discharge or release from detention, be subject to any conditions; (b) if so, what particular conditions should be imposed, and (c) if the patient is already subject to a conditional discharge, whether the same or different conditions are now required; (2) disclosure of representations to the patient; (3) victim's attendance at the hearing.§
Appeals
- Form P9: Application to set aside a decision or part of a decision (Rule 45) — Form for Tribunal rule 45 challenge.§
- Form P10: Application for permission to appeal (Rule 46) — Application for permission to appeal First-tier Tribunal decision under Tribunal rule 46.§
Expenses
- Form T114: Witness expenses and guidelines — Expenses form.§
Report proformas
- Form T135: Social circumstances report: Supplementary information required for patients under the age of 18
Probably obsolete
Wales
All forms are available on the MHRT for Wales website
New forms and guidance documents were created, and translated into Welsh, in April and May 2017:
- MHRTW-01: Application to the tribunal†
- MHRTW-02: Nearest Relative Application†
- MHRTW-03: Attendance Form†
- MHRTW-04: Expenses claim - witness†
- MHRTW-05: Permission for Appeal Application Form†
- MHRTW-06: Guidance - Applying to the Tribunal†
- MHRTW-07: Guidance - Referrals†
- MHRTW-08: Guidance - The Tribunal Hearing†
- MHRTW-09: Guidance - Nearest Relative Information†
- MHRTW-10: Guidance - Provision of Reports to the Tribunal†
- MHRTW-11: Guidance - Report Layout and Content†
- MHRTW-12: Guidance - Expenses claim - Witness†
- MHRTW-13: Guidance - The Tribunal’s Powers†
- MHRTW-14: Guidance - Permission for Appeal†
- MHRTW-15: Publications Register†
- MHRTW-16: List of words†
- MHRTW-17: Eligibility Criteria†
- MHRTW-18: Request to Withdraw application†
- MHRTW-18A: Guidance - Request to Withdraw application†
Upper Tribunal
These forms are available on the Upper Tribunal forms page