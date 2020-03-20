Difference between revisions of "Tribunal Rules"

*[[Practice Statement: Delegation of Functions to Staff and to Registrars on or after 10 June 2014 (2014) MHLO 44]]

*{{rsum|Pilot Practice Direction: Panel Composition in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal (Coronavirus, 19/3/20)}}

*{{rsum|Pilot Practice Direction: Health, Education and Social Care Chamber of the First-Tier Tribunal (Mental Health) (Coronavirus, 19/3/20)}}

*{{rsum|Pilot Practice Direction: Contingency Arrangements in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal (Coronavirus, 19/3/20)}}

*{{rsum|Tribunals Judiciary, 'Guidance from the Chamber President and Deputy Chamber President of HESC regarding the Mental Health jurisdiction' (Coronavirus, 19/3/20)}}

On 3/11/08 the Tribunal systems in both England and Wales changed, but in different ways. In England, the Mental Health Review Tribunals were abolished and became part of the Health Education and Social Care chamber of the First Tier Tribunal. In Wales, the Tribunal remained the Mental Health Review Tribunal for Wales.

England - First-tier Tribunal

Rules

Tribunal Procedure (First-tier Tribunal) (Health, Education and Social Care Chamber) Rules 2008 — These are the rules for the new Health, Education and Social Care Chamber which came into force on 3/11/08. This page was last updated on 16/8/15.§

Coronavirus

Practice Directions/Guidance

Other guidance

Older documents

Wales - MHRT for Wales

Rules and Practice Direction

Appeals

Appeals go to the English Upper Tribunal.

Upper Tribunal

The Upper Tribunal (Administrative Appeal Chamber) replaces judicial review in relation to Tribunal decisions.

First-tier and Upper Tribunals

Practice Direction: Child, Vulnerable Adult and Sensitive Witnesses — This practice direction defines the three relevant categories of witnesses, then gives details of the circumstances under which they may give evidence, and the manner in which evidence is given. It applies both to the First-tier and Upper Tribunals, and is dated 30/10/08.§

Practice Statement: Form of decisions and neutral citation: First-tier Tribunal and Upper Tribunal on or after 3 November 2008 - Judiciary website

Legal Action articles

Old rules

Until 3/11/08, the Mental Health Review Tribunal Rules 1983 apply to the MHRT in both England and Wales.

