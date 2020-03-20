Difference between revisions of "Tribunal Rules"

|colspan="2"| Until 3/11/08, the [[Mental Health Review Tribunal Rules 1983]] apply to the MHRT in both England and Wales.

Until 3/11/08, the [[Mental Health Review Tribunal Rules 1983]] apply to the MHRT in both England and Wales.

*[http://www.judiciary.gov.uk/docs/judgments_guidance/tribunal-service-pd/form-decisions-neutral-citation.pdf Practice Statement: Form of decisions and neutral citation: First-tier Tribunal and Upper Tribunal on or after 3 November 2008 - Judiciary website]

*[http://www.judiciary.gov.uk/docs/judgments_guidance/tribunal-service-pd/form-decisions-neutral-citation.pdf Practice Statement: Form of decisions and neutral citation: First-tier Tribunal and Upper Tribunal on or after 3 November 2008 - Judiciary website]

The [[Upper Tribunal]] (Administrative Appeal Chamber) replaces judicial review in relation to Tribunal decisions.

The [[Upper Tribunal]] (Administrative Appeal Chamber) replaces judicial review in relation to Tribunal decisions.

*[http://www.tribunals.gov.uk/Documents/Publications/ConsultationDraft_MHRT_WalesRules08_amended.pdf Consultation on Draft Welsh rules] (closed) and the [http://www.tribunals.gov.uk/Documents/Publications/Draft_MHRT_for_Wales%20Rules%202008.pdf Draft Welsh rules]

*[http://www.tribunals.gov.uk/Documents/Publications/ConsultationDraft_MHRT_WalesRules08_amended.pdf Consultation on Draft Welsh rules] (closed) and the [http://www.tribunals.gov.uk/Documents/Publications/Draft_MHRT_for_Wales%20Rules%202008.pdf Draft Welsh rules]

Appeals go to the English Upper Tribunal.

Appeals go to the English Upper Tribunal.

* [http://www.tribunals.gov.uk/Tribunals/Documents/Rules/UseoftheWelshlanguage.pdf Practice Direction: Use of the Welsh language in Tribunals in Wales - Tribunals website]

* [http://www.tribunals.gov.uk/Tribunals/Documents/Rules/UseoftheWelshlanguage.pdf Practice Direction: Use of the Welsh language in Tribunals in Wales - Tribunals website]

*[[Practice Statement: Delegation of Functions to Staff and to Registrars on or after 10 June 2014 (2014) MHLO 44]]

*[[Practice Statement: Delegation of Functions to Staff and to Registrars on or after 10 June 2014 (2014) MHLO 44]]

*[[Practice Statement: Delegation of functions to staff on or after 2 November 2010]]

*[[Practice Statement: Delegation of functions to staff on or after 2 November 2010]]

*{{pagesummary|Direction applicable to all Applications and References in Mental Health Cases received by the Tribunal on or before 4 April 2014 but not finally disposed of by the Tribunal on or before date (2014) MHLO 45}}

*{{pagesummary|Direction applicable to all Applications and References in Mental Health Cases received by the Tribunal on or before 4 April 2014 but not finally disposed of by the Tribunal on or before date (2014) MHLO 45}}

*{{pagesummary|Practice Note: Role of the Independent Mental Health Advocate in First-tier Tribunal (Mental Health) Hearings}}

*{{pagesummary|Practice Note: Role of the Independent Mental Health Advocate in First-tier Tribunal (Mental Health) Hearings}}

*{{pagesummary|Practice Statement: Composition of Tribunals in relation to matters that fall to be decided by the Health, Education and Social Care Chamber on or after 18/1/10}}

*{{pagesummary|Practice Statement: Composition of Tribunals in relation to matters that fall to be decided by the Health, Education and Social Care Chamber on or after 18/1/10}}

*{{rsum|Mental Health Tribunal, 'Guidance for the observation of tribunal hearings in the First-tier Tribunal Health Education and Social Care Chamber (mental health jurisdiction)' (10/1/19)}}

*{{rsum|Mental Health Tribunal, 'Guidance for the observation of tribunal hearings in the First-tier Tribunal Health Education and Social Care Chamber (mental health jurisdiction)' (10/1/19)}}

*{{pagesummary|Practice Guidance on Procedures Concerning Handling Representations from Victims in the First-tier Tribunal (Mental Health)}}

*{{pagesummary|Practice Guidance on Procedures Concerning Handling Representations from Victims in the First-tier Tribunal (Mental Health)}}

*{{pagesummary|Tribunal Procedure: Failure to submit reports to the tribunal on time (17 April 2015) (2015) MHLO 38}}

*{{pagesummary|Tribunal Procedure: Failure to submit reports to the tribunal on time (17 April 2015) (2015) MHLO 38}}

*{{pagesummary|Practice Direction: First-tier Tribunal Health Education and Social Care Chamber: Statements and Reports in Mental Health Cases}}

*{{pagesummary|Practice Direction: First-tier Tribunal Health Education and Social Care Chamber: Statements and Reports in Mental Health Cases}}

On 3/11/08 the Tribunal systems in both England and Wales changed, but in different ways. In England, the Mental Health Review Tribunals were abolished and became part of the Health Education and Social Care chamber of the First Tier Tribunal. In Wales, the Tribunal remained the Mental Health Review Tribunal for Wales.

On 3/11/08 the Tribunal systems in both England and Wales changed, but in different ways. In England, the Mental Health Review Tribunals were abolished and became part of the Health Education and Social Care chamber of the First Tier Tribunal. In Wales, the Tribunal remained the Mental Health Review Tribunal for Wales.

On 3/11/08 the Tribunal systems in both England and Wales changed, but in different ways. In England, the Mental Health Review Tribunals were abolished and became part of the Health Education and Social Care chamber of the First Tier Tribunal. In Wales, the Tribunal remained the Mental Health Review Tribunal for Wales.

England - First-tier Tribunal

Rules

Tribunal Procedure (First-tier Tribunal) (Health, Education and Social Care Chamber) Rules 2008 — These are the rules for the new Health, Education and Social Care Chamber which came into force on 3/11/08. This page was last updated on 16/8/15.§

Practice Directions/Guidance

Other guidance

Older documents





Wales - MHRT for Wales

Rules and Practice Direction

Appeals

Appeals go to the English Upper Tribunal.

Upper Tribunal

The Upper Tribunal (Administrative Appeal Chamber) replaces judicial review in relation to Tribunal decisions.

First-tier and Upper Tribunals

Practice Direction: Child, Vulnerable Adult and Sensitive Witnesses — This practice direction defines the three relevant categories of witnesses, then gives details of the circumstances under which they may give evidence, and the manner in which evidence is given. It applies both to the First-tier and Upper Tribunals, and is dated 30/10/08.§

Practice Statement: Form of decisions and neutral citation: First-tier Tribunal and Upper Tribunal on or after 3 November 2008 - Judiciary website

Legal Action articles

Reproduced by kind permission.

Old rules

Until 3/11/08, the Mental Health Review Tribunal Rules 1983 apply to the MHRT in both England and Wales.

Related legislation

See also

Mental Health Tribunal - England

Mental Health Review Tribunal for Wales - Wales

Related book

·