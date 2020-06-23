Conclusion of s2 listing window consultation The TPC made the proposed changes (10 days instead of 7 for listing s2 hearings), plus an explicit power to ignore the deadline. The change was a temporary response to the coronavirus pandemic, and its effects will be monitored before a a final decision is made. There were 60 responses, including from two organisations (the Law Society and the MHT Members Association): 51 were in favour and 9 against.

Consultation documents