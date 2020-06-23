Difference between revisions of "Tribunal Procedure Committee, 'Responses to the consultation (on changes to the s2 listing window) and reply from the TPC' (23/6/20)"
Conclusion of s2 listing window consultation The TPC made the proposed changes (10 days instead of 7 for listing s2 hearings), plus an explicit power to ignore the deadline. The change was a temporary response to the coronavirus pandemic, and its effects will be monitored before a a final decision is made. There were 60 responses, including from two organisations (the Law Society and the MHT Members Association): 51 were in favour and 9 against.
Consultation documents
- See Tribunal Procedure Committee, 'Consultation on possible amendments to the Tribunal Procedure (First-Tier Tribunal) (Health, Education and Social Care Chamber) Rules 2008 on the timescale for listing Section 2 hearings' (from 11/2/20 to 7/4/20)
