Latest revision as of 06:13, 27 July 2020
Tribunal rules consultation The TPC seeks answers to the following questions: (1) Do you agree that the requirement should be that the First-tier Tribunal lists all section 2 hearings within 10 days from receipt of the application notice rather than 7 days? (2) Do you have any other comments on this proposal?
Consultation pages
Consultation response
RESOURCES DATABASE
Type: Consultation🔍
Title: Consultation on possible amendments to the Tribunal Procedure (First-Tier Tribunal) (Health, Education and Social Care Chamber) Rules 2008 on the timescale for listing Section 2 hearings
Author: Tribunal Procedure Committee🔍
Date: 11/2/20🔍
Date closed: 7/4/20🔍
