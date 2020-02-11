Difference between revisions of "Tribunal Procedure Committee, 'Consultation on possible amendments to the Tribunal Procedure (First-Tier Tribunal) (Health, Education and Social Care Chamber) Rules 2008 on the timescale for listing Section 2 hearings' (from 11/2/20 to 7/4/20)"

* [https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/consultation-on-mental-health-tribunal-reforms Consultation web page]
 
|Detail=* [https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/consultation-on-mental-health-tribunal-reforms Consultation web page]
 
* [https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/864791/mha-consultation-paper.pdf Consultation paper (PDF)]
 
* [https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/864791/mha-consultation-paper.pdf Consultation paper (PDF)]
 
* [https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/864793/mha-response-questionnaire.docx Questionnaire (Word document)]
 
* [https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/864793/mha-response-questionnaire.docx Questionnaire (Word document)]
Latest revision as of 20:23, 4 March 2020

Tribunal rules consultation The TPC seeks answers to the following questions: (1) Do you agree that the requirement should be that the First-tier Tribunal lists all section 2 hearings within 10 days from receipt of the application notice rather than 7 days? (2) Do you have any other comments on this proposal?

Author: Tribunal Procedure Committee🔍

Date: 2020/02/11

Date closed: 2020/04/07

