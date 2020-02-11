Difference between revisions of "Tribunal Procedure Committee, 'Consultation on possible amendments to the Tribunal Procedure (First-Tier Tribunal) (Health, Education and Social Care Chamber) Rules 2008 on the timescale for listing Section 2 hearings' (from 11/2/20 to 7/4/20)"
Latest revision as of 20:23, 4 March 2020
Tribunal rules consultation The TPC seeks answers to the following questions: (1) Do you agree that the requirement should be that the First-tier Tribunal lists all section 2 hearings within 10 days from receipt of the application notice rather than 7 days? (2) Do you have any other comments on this proposal?
Type: Consultation🔍
Title:
Author: Tribunal Procedure Committee🔍
Date: 2020/02/11
Date closed: 2020/04/07
