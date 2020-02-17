Difference between revisions of "Tribunal Procedure Committee, 'Consultation on possible amendments to the Tribunal Procedure (First-Tier Tribunal) (Health, Education and Social Care Chamber) Rules 2008 on the timescale for listing Section 2 hearings' (from 11/2/20 to 7/4/20)"

(Created page with "{{Consultations |Organisation=Tribunal Procedure Committee |Description=The TPC seeks answers to the following questions: (10 Do you agree that the requirement should be that...")
 
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
{{Consultations
 
{{Consultations
 
|Organisation=Tribunal Procedure Committee
 
|Organisation=Tribunal Procedure Committee
|Description=The TPC seeks answers to the following questions: (10 Do you agree that the requirement should be that the First-tier Tribunal lists all section 2 hearings within 10 days from receipt of the application notice rather than 7 days? (2) Do you have any other comments on this proposal?
+
|Description=The TPC seeks answers to the following questions: (1) Do you agree that the requirement should be that the First-tier Tribunal lists all section 2 hearings within 10 days from receipt of the application notice rather than 7 days? (2) Do you have any other comments on this proposal?
 +
|Detail=* [https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/consultation-on-mental-health-tribunal-reforms Consultation web page]
 +
* [https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/864791/mha-consultation-paper.pdf Consultation paper (PDF)]
 +
* [https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/864793/mha-response-questionnaire.docx Questionnaire (Word document)]
 
|Opened=2020/02/11
 
|Opened=2020/02/11
 
|Closes=2020/04/07
 
|Closes=2020/04/07

Latest revision as of 23:02, 17 February 2020

All consultations can be viewed on the Consultations page. Click on the magnifying glass to see other consultations by the same organisation.

Organisation Tribunal Procedure Committee🔍
Description

The TPC seeks answers to the following questions: (1) Do you agree that the requirement should be that the First-tier Tribunal lists all section 2 hearings within 10 days from receipt of the application notice rather than 7 days? (2) Do you have any other comments on this proposal?

Detail
Opened 2020/02/11
Closes 2020/04/07
Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Tribunal_Procedure_Committee,_%27Consultation_on_possible_amendments_to_the_Tribunal_Procedure_(First-Tier_Tribunal)_(Health,_Education_and_Social_Care_Chamber)_Rules_2008_on_the_timescale_for_listing_Section_2_hearings%27_(from_11/2/20_to_7/4/20)&oldid=39648"