Difference between revisions of "Transforming Legal Aid: Delivering a more credible and efficient system - consultation"

This consultation sets out the Government's proposals for further reform of the legal aid system in England and Wales.

One proposal is a residence test. Under the proposed residence test, civil Legal Aid would only be available to those who are lawfully resident (in the UK, Crown Dependencies or British Overseas Territories) at the time the application for civil Legal Aid was made, and also had been so resident for a continuous period of at least 12 months at any point in the past. There will be some exceptions to the residence test. One exception is for 'detention cases', in specified areas including mental health (see para 125 of Annex B to the government response).

Ministry of Justice, 'Transforming legal aid: delivering a more credible and efficient system' (consultation paper CP14/2013, 9/4/13)

Ministry of Justice, 'Transforming Legal Aid: Next Steps' (5/9/13)

Annex B to response



