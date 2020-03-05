Difference between revisions of "Tony Zigmond and Nick Brindle, A Clinician's Brief Guide to the Mental Health Act (4rd edn, RCPsych Publications 2016)"
|
m (Jonathan moved page Book:Tony Zigmond and Nick Brindle, A Clinician's Brief Guide to the Mental Health Act (4rd edn, RCPsych Publications 2016) to [[Tony Zigmond and Nick Brindle, A Clinician's Brief Guide to the Mental Health Act (4rd edn, RCPsych...)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
{{Resource
{{Resource
|Type=Book
|Type=Book
|Line 7:
|Line 6:
|Publisher=RCPsych Publications
|Publisher=RCPsych Publications
|Date=2016
|Date=2016
|−
|
|+
|=
|−
|ASIN=1909726621
|ASIN=1909726621
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 22:35, 5 March 2020
MHA book
RESOURCES DATABASE
Purchase: Amazon link
Type: Book🔍
Title: A Clinician's Brief Guide to the Mental Health Act
Edition: 4
Author: Zigmond, Tony🔍 · Brindle, Nick🔍
Publisher RCPsych Publications🔍
Date: 2016
What links here:
- No pages link to this page