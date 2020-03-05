Difference between revisions of "Tony Zigmond and Nick Brindle, A Clinician's Brief Guide to the Mental Health Act (4rd edn, RCPsych Publications 2016)"

MHA book


Purchase: Amazon link

Type: Book🔍

Title: A Clinician's Brief Guide to the Mental Health Act

Edition: 4

Author: Zigmond, Tony🔍 · Brindle, Nick🔍

Publisher RCPsych Publications🔍

Date: 2016

