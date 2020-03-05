Difference between revisions of "Tony Harrop-Griffiths et al, Dementia and the Law (Jordans 2014)"
|
m (Jonathan moved page Book:Tony Harrop-Griffiths et al, Dementia and the Law (Jordans 2014) to Tony Harrop-Griffiths et al, Dementia and the Law (Jordans 2014) without leaving a redirect)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
{{Resource
{{Resource
|Type=Book
|Type=Book
|Author=Harrop-Griffiths, Tony; Cowen, Jonathan; Cooper, Christine; Hadden, Rhys; Hodes, Angela; Flowers, Victoria; Fuller, Steven
|Author=Harrop-Griffiths, Tony; Cowen, Jonathan; Cooper, Christine; Hadden, Rhys; Hodes, Angela; Flowers, Victoria; Fuller, Steven
|Title=Dementia and the Law
|Title=Dementia and the Law
|−
|Publisher=Jordans
|Publisher=Jordans
|Date=2014
|Date=2014
|−
|
|+
|=Elder law
|ASIN=1846617561
|ASIN=1846617561
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 22:32, 5 March 2020
Elder law book