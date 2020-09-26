Difference between revisions of "The definition of aftercare"

(Created page with "{{Information-header}} Section 117 (as amended by the Care Act 2014) provides the following definition: <blockquote> In this section, ‘after-care services’, in relatio...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 22:55, 26 September 2020

Section 117 (as amended by the Care Act 2014) provides the following definition:

In this section, ‘after-care services’, in relation to a person, means services which have both of the following purposes—

(a) meeting a need arising from or related to the person’s mental disorder; and
(b) reducing the risk of a deterioration of the person’s mental condition (and, accordingly, reducing the risk of the person requiring admission to a hospital again for treatment for mental disorder).

Case law from before the statutory definition had considered the scope of aftercare generally (Clunis v Camden & Islington Health Authority [1997] EWCA Civ 2918B) and in relation to accommodation in particular (it only covered ‘enhanced specialised accommodation’: R (Afework) v LB Camden [2013] EWHC 1637 (Admin)M).

The Code of Practice states (para 33.4):

CCGs and local authorities should interpret the definition of after-care services broadly. For example, after-care can encompass healthcare, social care and employment services, supported accommodation and services to meet the person’s wider social, cultural and spiritual needs, if these services meet a need that arises directly from or is related to the particular patient’s mental disorder, and help to reduce the risk of a deterioration in the patient’s mental condition.

In the Tribunal context, a s117 authority is under a duty to use reasonable endeavours to fulfil conditions which are part of a deferred conditional discharge decision (R (B) v Camden London Borough Council [2005] EWHC 1366 (Admin)M).

INFORMATION

Aftercare category:


All information categories:


Other information pages:

What links here:

Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=The_definition_of_aftercare&oldid=43302"