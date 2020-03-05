(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)

Line 1: Line 1:

{{Resource {{Resource

− | Type = Book + | Title = The ICD-10 Classification of Mental and Behavioural Disorders

|Author=World Health Organisation |Author=World Health Organisation

− | Title = The ICD-10 Classification of Mental and Behavioural Disorders + | Date = 1992

|Publisher=World Health Organisation |Publisher=World Health Organisation

− |Date=1992

− |About=Psychiatry

− |Audience=Psychiatrists

|ASIN=9241544228 |ASIN=9241544228

+ |Type=Book

+ |Sentence=Psychiatry book

+ |Detail===See also==

+ [[International Classification of Diseases (ICD)]]

+

+ ==To do==

+ Merge this book page with [[International Classification of Diseases (ICD)]].

+ |Saved=No

+ |News=No

+ |RSS pubdate=2020/3/5 10:31:15 PM