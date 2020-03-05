Difference between revisions of "The ICD-10 Classification of Mental and Behavioural Disorders (World Health Organisation 1992)"
 
|Type=Book
|Title=The ICD-10 Classification of Mental and Behavioural Disorders
 
|Author=World Health Organisation
 
|Title=The ICD-10 Classification of Mental and Behavioural Disorders
|Date=1992
 
|Publisher=World Health Organisation
 
|Date=1992
 
|About=Psychiatry
 
|Audience=Psychiatrists
 
 
|ASIN=9241544228
 
|Sentence=Psychiatry book
|Detail===See also==
[[International Classification of Diseases (ICD)]]
==To do==
Merge this book page with [[International Classification of Diseases (ICD)]].
|Saved=No
|News=No
|RSS pubdate=2020/3/5 10:31:15 PM
 
Psychiatry book

See also

International Classification of Diseases (ICD)

To do

Merge this book page with International Classification of Diseases (ICD).

Title: The ICD-10 Classification of Mental and Behavioural Disorders

Author: World Health Organisation🔍

Publisher World Health Organisation🔍

Date: 1992

