Difference between revisions of "Thalamos: Expert Report Writing - The Fundamentals (Birmingham, autumn 2020)"

This course was originally scheduled for 23/4/20 but was postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic (new date TBC). This intensive, practical, one-day course covers the fundamentals of expert report writing and what is required from the expert witness giving medical opinions within a legal context. It will cover the key analytical and evidential writing skills necessary to deliver the very best reports to instructing lawyers and the courts. This course is aimed at psychiatrists, but is suitable for any medical professionals looking to improve their report writing or preparing for writing in the future. Speaker: Giles Eyre. Cost: £205 (standard); £180 (trainee). See Ticket Tailor website for further details and booking information.
