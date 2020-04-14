Difference between revisions of "Thalamos: Digital MHA Forms - Using Thalamos during Covid-19 (Webinar, 21/4/20)"

"By removing the need for paper MHA forms, the team believe Thalamos can support clinicians to maintain a degree of distancing through this period by completing forms digitally. This session is aimed specifically at AMHPs and MHA Administrators." Time: 1100-1200. Speaker: Arden Tomison. Cost: free. See Ticket Tailor website for further details and booking information.

During the emergency period, which initially runs for 3 weeks from 26/3/20, no person may leave the place where he is living without reasonable excuse. The English and Welsh regulations set out non-exhaustive lists of reasonable excuses, such as obtaining basic necessities, seeking medical assistance, and travelling to work if it is not reasonably possible to work from home. The police and other relevant authorities have been given enforcement powers. Government advice includes to stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people and wash your hands as soon as you get home.

Date: 21/4/20

Provider: Thalamos

