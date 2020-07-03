Difference between revisions of "ICLR (2020) WLR(D) 44"

The WLR Daily case summaries

[2020] WLR(D) 44B

Court of Protection A v B and others [2020] EWCOP 1M 2019 Dec 18; 2020 Jan 20 Mostyn J

Mental disorder— Court of Protection— Permission to apply— Mother seeking to apply for order under Mental Capacity Act 2005 but requiring permission to make substantive application— Determination of appropriate threshold to be met by applications requiring permission— Mental Capacity Act 2005 (c 9), s 50(3) When determining an application for permission to bring a substantive claim under section 50(3) of the Mental Capacity Act 2005 the appropriate threshold to be considered by the court is the same as that in judicial review proceedings, namely that the applicant must show a good arguable case or a real prospect of success (paras 3, 4, 5).

Where, therefore, the mother of a young man impaired by autism applied to the Court of Protection for permission to bring a substantive application concerning the nature and quantum of her contact with her son, but did not fall into one of the categories where permission was not required as set out in section 50(1) of the 2005 Act—

Held, refusing the application, that the mother had not shown a good arguable case that a substantive application would succeed if permission were granted (post, paras 13, 14).

Sophy Miles (instructed by Miles & Partners llp) for the mother.

Alexis Campbell QC and Katherine Scott (instructed by Mishcon de Reya llp) for the father and other respondents.

Thomas Barnes, Solicitor