Difference between revisions of "Show news on main page"

|fields=_pageName=Name, Which_table, RSS_title, RSS_description, RSS_pubdate
 
|fields=_pageName=Name, Which_table, RSS_title, RSS_description, RSS_pubdate
 
|order by=News.RSS_pubdate DESC
 
|order by=News.RSS_pubdate DESC
|limit=4
+
|limit=3
 
|format=template
 
|format=template
 
|template=show news on main page row
 
|template=show news on main page row
 
|named args=yes
 
|named args=yes
 
|more results text=}}</includeonly>
 
|more results text=}}</includeonly>

