Difference between revisions of "Show news monthly update row"

Line 4: Line 4:
 
|News = '''{{{RSS title|}}}'''. {{{RSS description}}}
 
|News = '''{{{RSS title|}}}'''. {{{RSS description}}}
 
|Legislation='''Legislation.''' [[{{{Name|}}}]] — {{#cargo_query:table=Legislation|fields=Summary|where=_pageName="{{{Name|}}}" }}
 
|Legislation='''Legislation.''' [[{{{Name|}}}]] — {{#cargo_query:table=Legislation|fields=Summary|where=_pageName="{{{Name|}}}" }}
|Resources='''{{#cargo_query:tables=Resources|fields=Sentence|where=Resources._pageName LIKE "{{#replace: {{{Name|}}} | " | _ }}"|outro=.|default=}}''' [[{{{Name|}}}]] — {{#cargo_query:table=Resources|fields=Abstract|where=Resources._pageName LIKE "{{#replace: {{{Name|}}} | " | _ }}" }}
+
|Resources='''{{#cargo_query:tables=Resources|fields=Sentence|where=Resources._pageName LIKE "{{#replace: {{{Name|}}} | " | _ }}"|outro=.|default=|format=template|template=Cargo trim}}''' [[{{{Name|}}}]] — {{#cargo_query:table=Resources|fields=Abstract|where=Resources._pageName LIKE "{{#replace: {{{Name|}}} | " | _ }}" |format=template|template=Cargo trim}}
 
|Consultations='''Consultation.''' [[{{{Name|}}}]] — {{#cargo_query:table=Consultations|fields=Description|where=_pageName="{{{Name|}}}" }}
 
|Consultations='''Consultation.''' [[{{{Name|}}}]] — {{#cargo_query:table=Consultations|fields=Description|where=_pageName="{{{Name|}}}" }}
 
|Error: No table specified
 
|Error: No table specified
 
|Jobs='''Job advert.''' [[{{{Name|}}}]]. See [[Jobs]]
 
|Jobs='''Job advert.''' [[{{{Name|}}}]]. See [[Jobs]]
|Events='''Event.'''  [[{{{Name|}}}]] — {{#cargo_query:table=Events|fields=Description|where=_pageName="{{{Name|}}}" }}
+
|Events='''Event.'''  [[{{{Name|}}}]] — {{#cargo_query:table=Events|fields=Description|where=_pageName="{{{Name|}}}" |format=template|template=Cargo trim}}
 
}}
 
}}
 
</includeonly>
 
</includeonly>

