Difference between revisions of "Seasonal-image"

−

<!--POPPY APPEAL--> {{show if between dates|start day=26|start month=Oct|end day=11|end month=Nov|content=<span style="float:left" class="plainlinks ">[http://www.britishlegion.org.uk/ http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/media/Digitalpoppy.jpg]</span>}}<!--CHRISTMAS-->{{show if between dates|start day=7|start month=Dec|end day=31|end month=Dec|content=[[File:Holly.gif|50px|right|text-top]]}}{{show if between dates|start day=1|start month=Jan|end day=6|end month=Jan|content=[[File:Holly.gif|50px|right|text-top]]}}<!--ST GEORGE'S DAY-->{{show if between dates|start day=23|start month=Apr|end day=23|end month=Apr|content=[[File:Flag_of_England.gif|80px|right|text-top]]}}

+