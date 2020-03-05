Difference between revisions of "Resource"

Template

This is the "Resource" template. It should be called in the following format: 

{{Resource
|Type=
|Sentence=
|Title=
|Author=
|Book author=
|Book editor=
|Abstract=
|Publication=
|Publisher=
|Date=
|Date closed=
|URL=
|Volume=
|Issue=
|First page=
|Last page=
|DOI=
|Edition_number=
|Edition_next_title=
|ASIN=
|Detail=
|External links=
|Saved=
|Download=
|News=
|RSS_pubdate=
}}

Edit the page to see the template text.

