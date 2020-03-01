Difference between revisions of "Resource"

{{#if: {{{Publication|}}} | <p>'''Publication:''' {{add drilldown links|table=Resources|field=Publication|values={{{Publication|}}} }}</p> }}<p>'''Date:''' {{{Date|}}}</p>{{#ifeq:{{{Type|}}}|Consultation|<p>'''Date closed:''' {{{Date closed|}}}</p>}}{{#if: {{{Volume|}}} |<p>'''Volume:''' {{{Volume|}}}</p>}}{{#if: {{{Issue|}}} |<p>'''Issue:''' {{{Issue|}}}</p> }}{{#if: {{{First page|}}} | <p>'''First page:''' {{{First page|}}}</p> }} {{#if: {{{Last page|}}} | <p>'''Last page:''' {{{Last page|}}}</p> }} {{#if: {{{DOI|}}} |<p>'''DOI''': {{{DOI|}}}</p> }}<!-------->{{#ifeq: {{{Type|}}} | Book | <p>'''Publisher:''' {{{Publisher|}}}</p><p>'''Edition:''' {{{Edition number|}}}</p><p>'''Newer edition:''' {{{Edition next title|}}}</p><p>'''Book author(s):''' {{{Book author|}}}</p><p>'''Book editor(s):''' {{{Book editor|}}}</p>{{#if:{{{ASIN|}}}|<p>'''Purchase:''' [https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/{{{ASIN|}}}/ref=nosim?tag=mentalhealthlaw-21 Amazon link]</p>}} }}

<p>'''Title:''' {{{Title|}}}</p><!------->{{#ifeq:{{{Type|}}}|Book| {{#if:{{{Edition number|}}}|<p>'''Edition:''' {{{Edition number|}}}</p>}}{{#if:{{{Edition next title|}}}|<p>'''Newer edition:''' [[{{{Edition next title|}}}]]</p>}} }}<!------------>{{#if:{{{Book author|}}}|<p>'''Author(s):''' {{add drilldown links semicolon|table=Resources|field=Author|values={{{Book author|}}} }}</p> | <p>''' Author :''' {{add drilldown links semicolon|table=Resources|field=Author|values={{{ Author |}}} }}</p>}}<!----> {{#if:{{{Book editor|}}}| <p>''' Editor(s) :''' {{add drilldown links semicolon|table=Resources|field=Author|values={{{ Book editor |}}} }}</p>}} <!-------> {{#if: {{{Publication|}}} | <p>'''Publication:''' {{add drilldown links|table=Resources|field=Publication|values={{{Publication|}}} }}</p> }}<p>'''Date:''' {{{Date|}}}</p>{{#ifeq:{{{Type|}}}|Consultation|<p>'''Date closed:''' {{{Date closed|}}}</p>}}{{#if: {{{Volume|}}} |<p>'''Volume:''' {{{Volume|}}}</p>}}{{#if: {{{Issue|}}} |<p>'''Issue:''' {{{Issue|}}}</p> }}{{#if: {{{First page|}}} | <p>'''First page:''' {{{First page|}}}</p> }} {{#if: {{{Last page|}}} | <p>'''Last page:''' {{{Last page|}}}</p> }} {{#if: {{{DOI|}}} |<p>'''DOI''': {{{DOI|}}}</p> }}

{{#if: {{{URL|}}} | <p>'''Download:''' {{#if: {{{Download|}}} | {{link|{{{URL|}}}|URL|{{{Download|}}} }} | {{#ifeq: {{{Saved|}}} | Yes | {{link|{{{URL|}}}|URL|s}} | [{{{URL|}}} URL] }} }}</p> | {{#if: {{{Download|}}} | <p>'''Download:''' [[Media:{{{Download|}}}|File]]</p> }} }}<!---------->{{#if:{{{ASIN|}}}|<p>'''Purchase:''' [https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/{{{ASIN|}}}/ref=nosim?tag=mentalhealthlaw-21 Amazon link] </p>}}<!-----------><p>'''Type:''' {{add drilldown links|table=Resources|field=Type|values={{{Type|}}} }}</p>

This is the "Resource" template. It should be called in the following format:

{{Resource |Type= |Sentence= |Title= |Author= |Book author= |Book editor= |Abstract= |Publication= |Publisher= |Date= |Date closed= |URL= |Volume= |Issue= |First page= |Last page= |DOI= |Edition_number= |Edition_next_title= |ASIN= |Detail= |External links= |Saved= |Download= |News= |RSS_pubdate= }}

Edit the page to see the template text. This template defines the table "Resources". View table.This template adds rows to the table "News", which is declared by the template News. View table.