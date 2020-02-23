Difference between revisions of "Resource"

{{#if: {{{Publication|}}} | <p>'''Publication:''' {{add drilldown links|table=Resources|field=Publication|values={{{Publication|}}} }}</p> }}<p>'''Date:''' {{{Date |}}}</p><p>'''Date closed:''' {{{Date closed |}}}</p>{{#if: {{{Volume|}}} |<p>'''Volume:''' {{{Volume|}}}</p>}}{{#if: {{{Issue|}}} |<p>'''Issue:''' {{{Issue|}}}</p> }}{{#if: {{{First page|}}} | <p>'''First page:''' {{{First page|}}}</p> }} {{#if: {{{Last page|}}} | <p>'''Last page:''' {{{Last page|}}}</p> }} {{#if: {{{DOI|}}} |<p>'''DOI''': {{{DOI|}}}</p> }}

{{#if: {{{Publication|}}} | <p>'''Publication:''' {{add drilldown links|table=Resources|field=Publication|values={{{Publication|}}} }}</p> }}<p>'''Date:''' {{{Date|}}}</p>{{#if: {{{Volume|}}} |<p>'''Volume:''' {{{Volume|}}}</p>}}{{#if: {{{Issue|}}} |<p>'''Issue:''' {{{Issue|}}}</p> }}{{#if: {{{First page|}}} | <p>'''First page:''' {{{First page|}}}</p> }} {{#if: {{{Last page|}}} | <p>'''Last page:''' {{{Last page|}}}</p> }} {{#if: {{{DOI|}}} |<p>'''DOI''': {{{DOI|}}}</p> }}

This is the "Resource" template. It should be called in the following format:

{{Resource |Type= |Sentence= |Title= |Author= |Abstract= |Publication= |Date= |Date closed= |URL= |Volume= |Issue= |First page= |Last page= |DOI= |Detail= |External links= |Saved= |Download= |News= |RSS_pubdate= }}

This template defines the table "Resources". View table.This template adds rows to the table "News", which is declared by the template News. View table.