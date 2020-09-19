Template

Difference between revisions of "Information-footer"
 
(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 16: Line 16:
 
}}
 
}}
  
{{what links here}}
+
'''Other information pages:''' {{#tip-info:These pages have not yet been incorporated into the structure set out above}}
 +
 
 +
*See [[General information]]
 +
 
 +
{{#ifeq:{{PAGENAME}}|CPD scheme|| {{what links here}} }}
 
</div><!--second column-->
 
</div><!--second column-->
 
</div><!--row-->
 
</div><!--row-->
 
<span style="display:none">{{#default_form:Information}}</span>
 
<span style="display:none">{{#default_form:Information}}</span>
 
{{#if:{{{subcat|}}} | [[Category:{{{subcat|}}}{{#if:{{{sortkey|}}}|{{!}}{{{sortkey|}}}}}]] | [[Category:{{{maincat|}}}{{#if:{{{sortkey|}}}|{{!}}{{{sortkey|}}}}}]] }}</includeonly>
 
{{#if:{{{subcat|}}} | [[Category:{{{subcat|}}}{{#if:{{{sortkey|}}}|{{!}}{{{sortkey|}}}}}]] | [[Category:{{{maincat|}}}{{#if:{{{sortkey|}}}|{{!}}{{{sortkey|}}}}}]] }}</includeonly>

Latest revision as of 14:34, 19 September 2020

Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Template:Information-footer&oldid=43218"