Difference between revisions of "Information-footer"
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 16:
|Line 16:
}}
}}
|−
{{what links here}}
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
{{what links here}}
</div><!--second column-->
</div><!--second column-->
</div><!--row-->
</div><!--row-->
<span style="display:none">{{#default_form:Information}}</span>
<span style="display:none">{{#default_form:Information}}</span>
{{#if:{{{subcat|}}} | [[Category:{{{subcat|}}}{{#if:{{{sortkey|}}}|{{!}}{{{sortkey|}}}}}]] | [[Category:{{{maincat|}}}{{#if:{{{sortkey|}}}|{{!}}{{{sortkey|}}}}}]] }}</includeonly>
{{#if:{{{subcat|}}} | [[Category:{{{subcat|}}}{{#if:{{{sortkey|}}}|{{!}}{{{sortkey|}}}}}]] | [[Category:{{{maincat|}}}{{#if:{{{sortkey|}}}|{{!}}{{{sortkey|}}}}}]] }}</includeonly>