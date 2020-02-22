Difference between revisions of "Google maps compound query"

(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)

Line 1: Line 1:

− <includeonly> [https://www.google.com/maps/dir/Current+Location/{{#replace:{{{Coordinates|}}}| |}} Google Maps directions]. This will take you to Google's website, or app on your device (e.g. smartphone) + <includeonly>{{#cargo_compound_query:

−

− Other places within 3 miles of here (if listed in the Magic Book) are shown on the map using grey marker(s).

−

− {{#cargo_compound_query:

tables=Contact;where=BINARY _pageID = '{{PAGEID}}';fields=_pageName=Contact,Address,Coordinates;hidenamespace=true tables=Contact;where=BINARY _pageID = '{{PAGEID}}';fields=_pageName=Contact,Address,Coordinates;hidenamespace=true

|tables=Contact;where=BINARY _pageID <> '{{PAGEID}}' AND Coordinates NEAR ({{{Coordinates|}}}, 3 miles);fields=_pageName=Contact,Address,Coordinates;icon=Google-maps-icon-grey.png;hidenamespace=true |tables=Contact;where=BINARY _pageID <> '{{PAGEID}}' AND Coordinates NEAR ({{{Coordinates|}}}, 3 miles);fields=_pageName=Contact,Address,Coordinates;icon=Google-maps-icon-grey.png;hidenamespace=true

Line 9: Line 5:

|width=100% |width=100%

}} }}

+

+

{{#cargo_query: {{#cargo_query:

tables=Contact tables=Contact

Line 14: Line 12:

|where=BINARY _pageID <> '{{PAGEID}}' AND Coordinates NEAR ({{{Coordinates|}}}, 3 miles) |where=BINARY _pageID <> '{{PAGEID}}' AND Coordinates NEAR ({{{Coordinates|}}}, 3 miles)

|hidenamespace=true |hidenamespace=true

+ |intro=The following other places within 3 miles of here are shown on the map above using grey marker(s).

|default= |default=

− }} </includeonly> + }}

+