Difference between revisions of "Google maps compound query"

{{#cargo_compound_query:
 
 
tables=Contact;where=BINARY _pageID = '{{PAGEID}}';fields=_pageName=Contact,Address,Coordinates;hidenamespace=true
 
tables=Contact;where=BINARY _pageID = '{{PAGEID}}';fields=_pageName=Contact,Address,Coordinates;hidenamespace=true
 
|tables=Contact;where=BINARY _pageID <> '{{PAGEID}}'  AND Coordinates NEAR ({{{Coordinates|}}}, 3 miles);fields=_pageName=Contact,Address,Coordinates;icon=Google-maps-icon-grey.png;hidenamespace=true
 
|tables=Contact;where=BINARY _pageID <> '{{PAGEID}}'  AND Coordinates NEAR ({{{Coordinates|}}}, 3 miles);fields=_pageName=Contact,Address,Coordinates;icon=Google-maps-icon-grey.png;hidenamespace=true
|width=100%
 
|width=100%
 
}}
 
}}
{{#cargo_query:
 
{{#cargo_query:
 
tables=Contact
 
tables=Contact
|where=BINARY _pageID <> '{{PAGEID}}'  AND Coordinates NEAR ({{{Coordinates|}}}, 3 miles)  
 
|where=BINARY _pageID <> '{{PAGEID}}'  AND Coordinates NEAR ({{{Coordinates|}}}, 3 miles)  
 
|hidenamespace=true
 
|hidenamespace=true
|intro=The following other places within 3 miles of here are shown on the map above using grey marker(s).
 
|default=
 
|default=
}} </includeonly>
}}  
[https://www.google.com/maps/dir/Current+Location/{{#replace:{{{Coordinates|}}}| |}} Google Maps directions]. This will take you to Google's website, or app on your device (e.g. smartphone).</includeonly>

