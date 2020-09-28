Difference between revisions of "Events titles"
Latest revision as of 22:19, 28 September 2020
- Court of Protection User Group Meeting (online, 8/10/20)
- MHLA: Panel course (online, 12-14 Oct 2020)
- PELT: Mental Health Act Masterclass - Legal Update (online, 14/10/20)
- PELT: Court of Protection/MCA Masterclass - Legal Update (online, 16/10/20)
- PELT: Introduction to using Court of Protection including s21A Appeals (online, 27/10/20)
- Edge Training: Transforming Care (online 10/11/20 and 11/11/20)
- Edge Training: Liberty Protection Safeguards (online, 23/11/20)
- Edge Training: DOLS Mental Health Assessors Annual Refresher Course (online, 30/11/20)
- MHLA: Foundation course (Manchester, 2020, new date TBC)
- Thalamos: Expert Report Writing - The Fundamentals (Birmingham, autumn 2020)
- PELT: Depriving Children and Young People of their liberty lawfully (Hoylake, postponed)
- MHLA: Legal Aid Supervision (Birmingham, 2020, new date TBC)
- MHLA: Restricted Cases (Leeds, 2020, new date TBC)