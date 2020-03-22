Difference between revisions of "Events titles"
The government advises everyone in the UK to avoid non-essential use of public transport, work from home where possible, and avoid large and small gatherings in public spaces.
- Edge Training: Unconscious Bias (London, 23/3/20)
- Edge Training: Liberty Protection Safeguards (London, 20/4/20)
- Thalamos: Expert Report Writing - The Fundamentals (Birmingham, 23/4/20)
- Edge Training: BIA Legal Update - Annual Refresher (London, 24/4/20)
- Edge Training: DOLS Mental Health Assessors Annual Refresher Course (London, 27/4/20)
- Edge Training: Sexual relations, contraception, marriage and restricting contact (London, 1/5/20)
- Edge Training: Hoarding and the Law (London, 1/5/20)
- Edge Training: Self Neglect and the Mental Capacity Act (London, 4/5/20)
- MHLA: Introduction to the Court of Protection (London, 6/5/20)
- Edge Training: AMHP Legal Update (London, 11/5/20)
- MHLA: Legal Aid and Peer Review (London, 13/5/20)
- Edge Training: Liberty Protection Safeguards (Manchester, 15/5/20)
- MHLA: Advocacy, Risk and Cross-Examination Masterclass (London, 18/5/20)
- RAB: AMHP Refresher and Re-approval course (London, 1/6/20, 2/6/20 and 3/6/20)
- MHLA: Restricted Cases (London, 4/6/20)
- PELT: Mental Health Act Masterclass - Legal Update (Hoylake, 4/6/20)
- PELT: Introduction to MCA and Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (Hoylake, 5/6/20)
- PELT: Introduction to the Mental Health Act (Hoylake, 8/6/20)
- PELT: Introduction to using Court of Protection including s21A Appeals (Hoylake, 9/6/20)
- PELT: Accredited - Admission to the MHT Panel (Hoylake, 15/6/20 and 16/6/20)
- PELT: Court of Protection/MCA Masterclass - Legal Update (Hoylake, 2/7/20)
- Edge Training: Sexual relations, contraception, marriage and restricting contact (Manchester, 3/7/20)
- Thalamos: Getting Started in Independent Practice - Best Practice for Psychiatrists (London, 11/9/20)
- Edge Training: Liberty Protection Safeguards (Manchester, 25/9/20)
- Court of Protection User Group Meeting (London, 6/10/20)
- Edge Training: Transforming Care (Manchester, 6/11/20)
- PELT: Depriving Children and Young People of their liberty lawfully (Hoylake, Autumn 2020)
- MHLA: Foundation course (Manchester, 2020, new date TBC)
- MHLA: Panel Course (Leeds, 2020, new date TBC)
- MHLA: Legal Aid Supervision (Birmingham, 2020, new date TBC)
- MHLA: Panel Course (London, 2020, new date TBC)
- MHLA: Restricted Cases (Leeds, 2020, new date TBC)