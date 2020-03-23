Difference between revisions of "Coronavirus warning"

|
Latest revision as of 22:30, 23 March 2020
You are required to stay at home, for an initial period of 3 weeks from 23/3/20: only go outside for food, health reasons or essential work; stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people; wash your hands as soon as you get home. The police and other relevant authorities will be given enforcement powers.