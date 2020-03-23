Template

Difference between revisions of "Coronavirus warning"
 
Line 1: Line 1:
''The government [https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-guidance-on-social-distancing-and-for-vulnerable-people/guidance-on-social-distancing-for-everyone-in-the-uk-and-protecting-older-people-and-vulnerable-adults advises] everyone in the UK to avoid non-essential use of public transport, work from home where possible, and avoid large and small gatherings in public spaces.''
+
''You are [https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus required] to stay at home, for an initial period of 3 weeks from 23/3/20: only go outside for food, health reasons or essential work; stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people; wash your hands as soon as you get home. The police and other relevant authorities will be given enforcement powers.''

Latest revision as of 22:30, 23 March 2020

You are required to stay at home, for an initial period of 3 weeks from 23/3/20: only go outside for food, health reasons or essential work; stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people; wash your hands as soon as you get home. The police and other relevant authorities will be given enforcement powers.

Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Template:Coronavirus_warning&oldid=41490"