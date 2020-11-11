 An online forum is now available: visit the forum to see how it works and get involved.

Template

Difference between revisions of "Contact"
 
Line 103: Line 103:
 
   |default=
 
   |default=
 
   |format=ul
 
   |format=ul
}} }}<!----------><p>''Please [[Help page|contact me]] if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.''</p>
+
}} }}<!----------><p>''Please [[Help page|contact me]] if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it. Inclusion does not imply recommendation.''</p>
  
 
</div>
 
</div>

Latest revision as of 00:28, 11 November 2020

This is the "Contact" template. It should be called in the following format: 

{{Contact
|Type= 
|Details=
|Address=
|Related place=
|Coordinates=
|Telephone=
|Email=
|DX=
|Fax=
|MHA Office=
|Wards=
|Responsible Authority=
}}

Edit the page to see the template text.

See also

This template defines the table "Contact". View table.

Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Template:Contact&oldid=43535"