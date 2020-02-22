Difference between revisions of "Contact"
|Line 85:
|Line 85:
<p style="padding: 5px; color:white; background-color:black;}}">MAGIC BOOK {{#tip-info:Click on the magnifying glass to see similar database entries}}</p>
<p style="padding: 5px; color:white; background-color:black;}}">MAGIC BOOK {{#tip-info:Click on the magnifying glass to see similar database entries}}</p>
<p><div style="border: 2px solid red; border-radius: 12px; padding: 1em; text-align: center">''{{#formlink:form=Contact|link text=Edit page now|target={{FULLPAGENAMEE}} }}''<br/> ''(no need to log in!)''</div></p>
<p><div style="border: 2px solid red; border-radius: 12px; padding: 1em; text-align: center">''{{#formlink:form=Contact|link text=Edit page now|target={{FULLPAGENAMEE}} }}''<br/> ''(no need to log in!)''</div></p>
|−
<p>''[[Contact:Magic Book|Return to Magic Book main page]]''</p>
|+
<p>''[[Contact:Magic Book|Return to Magic Book main page]]''</p>
<p>'''Type:''' {{add drilldown links|table=Contact|field=Type|values={{{Type|}}} }}</p><!-------------->{{#ifeq:{{{Responsible Authority|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Responsible Authority:''' {{#tip-info:For inclusion in MHT applications}} {{#ifeq:{{{Responsible Authority|}}}||''Information required''|{{add drilldown links|table=Contact|field=Responsible_Authority|values={{{Responsible Authority|}}} }} }} </p> }}<!---------->{{#cargo_query:
<p>'''Type:''' {{add drilldown links|table=Contact|field=Type|values={{{Type|}}} }}</p><!-------------->{{#ifeq:{{{Responsible Authority|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Responsible Authority:''' {{#tip-info:For inclusion in MHT applications}} {{#ifeq:{{{Responsible Authority|}}}||''Information required''|{{add drilldown links|table=Contact|field=Responsible_Authority|values={{{Responsible Authority|}}} }} }} </p> }}<!---------->{{#cargo_query:
tables=Contact
tables=Contact
Latest revision as of 23:56, 22 February 2020
This is the "Contact" template. It should be called in the following format:
{{Contact |Type= |Details= |Address= |Related place= |Coordinates= |Telephone= |Email= |DX= |Fax= |MHA Office= |Wards= |Responsible Authority= }}
Edit the page to see the template text.
See also
This template defines the table "Contact". View table.