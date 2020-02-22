Difference between revisions of "Contact"

Template

<p style="padding: 5px; color:white; background-color:black;}}">MAGIC BOOK {{#tip-info:Click on the magnifying glass to see similar database entries}}</p>
 
<p>'''Type:''' {{add drilldown links|table=Contact|field=Type|values={{{Type|}}} }}</p><!-------------->{{#ifeq:{{{Responsible Authority|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Responsible Authority:''' {{#tip-info:For inclusion in MHT applications}} {{#ifeq:{{{Responsible Authority|}}}||''Information required''|{{add drilldown links|table=Contact|field=Responsible_Authority|values={{{Responsible Authority|}}} }} }} </p> }}<!---------->{{#cargo_query:
 
tables=Contact

This is the "Contact" template. It should be called in the following format: 

{{Contact
|Type= 
|Details=
|Address=
|Related place=
|Coordinates=
|Telephone=
|Email=
|DX=
|Fax=
|MHA Office=
|Wards=
|Responsible Authority=
}}

Edit the page to see the template text.

