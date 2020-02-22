Template

Difference between revisions of "Contact"
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 76: Line 76:
 
   | <p>'''Address:''' ''See Related place''</p>  
 
   | <p>'''Address:''' ''See Related place''</p>  
 
   | {{#ifeq:{{{Address|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Address:'''  
 
   | {{#ifeq:{{{Address|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Address:'''  
       {{#ifeq:{{{Address|}}}||'''Information required''' | {{{Address|}}}     
+
       {{#ifeq:{{{Address|}}}||''Information required'' | {{{Address|}}}     
 
       }} </p>
 
       }} </p>
 
     }}
 
     }}
Line 90: Line 90:
  
 
<div class="large-3 columns" style="border-left:1px solid black; padding-left:10px"><!--col 3-->
 
<div class="large-3 columns" style="border-left:1px solid black; padding-left:10px"><!--col 3-->
<p style="padding: 5px; color:white; background-color:black;}}">MAGIC BOOK</p>
+
<p style="padding: 5px; color:white; background-color:black;}}">MAGIC BOOK {{#tip-info:Click on the magnifying glass to see similar database entries}}</p>
  
 
<p>''<span style="background-color: #FFFF00">{{#formlink:form=Contact|link text=Edit page now|target={{FULLPAGENAMEE}} }}</span> (no need to log in!)''</p>
 
<p>''<span style="background-color: #FFFF00">{{#formlink:form=Contact|link text=Edit page now|target={{FULLPAGENAMEE}} }}</span> (no need to log in!)''</p>

Revision as of 15:40, 22 February 2020

This is the "Contact" template. It should be called in the following format: 

{{Contact
|Type= 
|Details=
|Address=
|Related place=
|Coordinates=
|Telephone=
|Email=
|DX=
|Fax=
|MHA Office=
|Wards=
|Responsible Authority=
}}

Edit the page to see the template text.

See also

This template defines the table "Contact". View table.

Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Template:Contact&oldid=39758"