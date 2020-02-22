Difference between revisions of "Contact"

<p>''Please [[Help page|contact me]] if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.''</p>

{{#ifeq:{{{Responsible Authority|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Responsible Authority:''' {{#tip-info:For inclusion in MHT applications . See [[Responsible authority]] for definitions }} {{#ifeq:{{{Responsible Authority|}}}||''Information required''|{{{Responsible Authority|}}} }} </p> }}

{{#ifeq:{{{MHA Office|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''MHA Office:''' {{#tip-info: Name , email, telephone ; medical records contact details if different; how to obtain evidence of patients' means }} {{#ifeq:{{{MHA Office|}}}||''Information required''|{{#tag:poem|{{{MHA Office|}}} }} }} </p> }}

<p>'''Details:'''{{#tip-info:For example, specialism (for lawyers/experts), directions/parking (for a place), website}} {{#ifeq:{{{Details|}}}||''Information required''|{{#tag:poem|{{{Details|}}} }} }}</p>

{{#ifeq:{{{DX|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''DX:''' {{#tip-info:Generally only for solicitors and barristers}} {{#ifeq:{{{DX|}}}||''Information required''|{{{DX|}}} }} </p> }}

{{#ifeq:{{{Address|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Address:''' {{#ifeq:{{{Address|}}}||{{# if :{{{ Related place |}}}|'' See Related place ''|''Information required''}}|{{{ Address |}}} }} </p> }}

This is the "Contact" template. It should be called in the following format:

{{Contact |Type= |Details= |Address= |Related place= |Coordinates= |Telephone= |Email= |DX= |Fax= |MHA Office= |Wards= |Responsible Authority= }}

Edit the page to see the template text.

