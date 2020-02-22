Template

Difference between revisions of "Contact"
(8 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 73: Line 73:
  
 
<div class="large-5 columns">
 
<div class="large-5 columns">
{{#ifeq:{{{Address|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Address:''' {{#ifeq:{{{Address|}}}||{{#if:{{{Related place|}}}|''See Related place''|''Information required''}}|{{{Address|}}} }} </p> }}   
+
{{#if:{{{Related place|}}}
 +
  | <p>'''Address:''' ''See Related place''</p>
 +
  | {{#ifeq:{{{Address|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Address:'''  
 +
      {{#ifeq:{{{Address|}}}||'''Information required''' | {{{Address|}}}   
 +
      }} </p>
 +
    }}
 +
}}
 +
{{#ifeq:{{{DX|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''DX:''' {{#tip-info:Generally only for solicitors and barristers}} {{#ifeq:{{{DX|}}}||''Information required''|{{{DX|}}} }} </p> }} 
 +
{{#ifeq:{{{Email|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Email:''' {{#ifeq:{{{Email|}}}||''Information required''|{{{Email|}}} }} </p> }}   
 
{{#ifeq:{{{Telephone|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Telephone:''' {{#ifeq:{{{Telephone|}}}||''Information required''|{{{Telephone|}}} }} </p> }}   
 
{{#ifeq:{{{Telephone|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Telephone:''' {{#ifeq:{{{Telephone|}}}||''Information required''|{{{Telephone|}}} }} </p> }}   
{{#ifeq:{{{Email|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Email:''' {{#ifeq:{{{Email|}}}||''Information required''|{{{Email|}}} }} </p> }} 
 
{{#ifeq:{{{DX|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''DX:''' {{#tip-info:Generally only for solicitors and barristers}} {{#ifeq:{{{DX|}}}||''Information required''|{{{DX|}}} }} </p> }} 
 
 
{{#ifeq:{{{Fax|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Fax:''' {{#ifeq:{{{Fax|}}}||''Information required''|{{{Fax|}}} }} </p> }}   
 
{{#ifeq:{{{Fax|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Fax:''' {{#ifeq:{{{Fax|}}}||''Information required''|{{{Fax|}}} }} </p> }}   
 
<p>'''Details:'''{{#tip-info:For example, specialism (for lawyers/experts), directions/parking (for a place), website}} {{#ifeq:{{{Details|}}}||''Information required''|{{#tag:poem|{{{Details|}}} }} }}</p>
 
<p>'''Details:'''{{#tip-info:For example, specialism (for lawyers/experts), directions/parking (for a place), website}} {{#ifeq:{{{Details|}}}||''Information required''|{{#tag:poem|{{{Details|}}} }} }}</p>
{{#ifeq:{{{MHA Office|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''MHA Office:''' {{#tip-info:Include name, email, telephone. Also include: (a) medical records contact details if different; (b) how to obtain evidence of patients' Legal Aid eligibility}} {{#ifeq:{{{MHA Office|}}}||''Information required''|{{#tag:poem|{{{MHA Office|}}} }} }} </p> }}   
+
{{#ifeq:{{{MHA Office|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''MHA Office:''' {{#tip-info:Name, email, telephone; medical records contact details if different; how to obtain evidence of patients' means}} {{#ifeq:{{{MHA Office|}}}||''Information required''|{{#tag:poem|{{{MHA Office|}}} }} }} </p> }}   
{{#ifeq:{{{Wards|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Wards:''' {{#tip-info:Include names, patients' phone, and staff phone}} {{#ifeq:{{{Wards|}}}||''Information required''|{{#tag:poem|{{{Wards|}}} }} }} </p> }}   
+
{{#ifeq:{{{Wards|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Wards:''' {{#tip-info:Names, patients' phone, staff phone}} {{#ifeq:{{{Wards|}}}||''Information required''|{{#tag:poem|{{{Wards|}}} }} }} </p> }}   
 
</div>
 
</div>
  
Line 89: Line 95:
 
<p>''[[Contact:Magic Book|Return to Magic Book main page]]''</p>
 
<p>''[[Contact:Magic Book|Return to Magic Book main page]]''</p>
 
<p>'''Type:''' {{add drilldown links|table=Contact|field=Type|values={{{Type|}}} }}</p>
 
<p>'''Type:''' {{add drilldown links|table=Contact|field=Type|values={{{Type|}}} }}</p>
{{#ifeq:{{{Responsible Authority|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Responsible Authority:''' {{#tip-info:For inclusion in MHT applications. See [[Responsible authority]] for definitions}} {{#ifeq:{{{Responsible Authority|}}}||''Information required''|{{{Responsible Authority|}}} }} </p> }}
+
{{#ifeq:{{{Responsible Authority|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Responsible Authority:''' {{#tip-info:For inclusion in MHT applications}} {{#ifeq:{{{Responsible Authority|}}}||''Information required''|{{add drilldown links|table=Contact|field=Responsible_Authority|values={{{Responsible Authority|}}} }} }} </p> }}<!---------->{{#cargo_query:
{{#cargo_query:
 
 
tables=Contact
 
tables=Contact
 
|fields=_pageName
 
|fields=_pageName
Line 98: Line 103:
 
|outro=</p>
 
|outro=</p>
 
|format=ul
 
|format=ul
}}
+
}}<!---------->{{#if:{{{Related place|}}} | {{#ifeq:{{{Related place|}}}|N/A||<p>'''Related place:''' {{#arraymap:{{{Related place|}}}|,|@@|[[Contact:@@|@@]]}}</p> }} }}
{{#if:{{{Related place|}}} | {{#ifeq:{{{Related place|}}}|N/A||<p>'''Related place:''' {{#arraymap:{{{Related place|}}}|,|@@|[[Contact:@@|@@]]}}</p> }} }}
 
 
{{#if:{{{Coordinates|}}}|{{#cargo_query:tables=Contact
 
{{#if:{{{Coordinates|}}}|{{#cargo_query:tables=Contact
 
   |fields=_pageName=Contact,Type
 
   |fields=_pageName=Contact,Type
Line 108: Line 112:
 
   |default=
 
   |default=
 
   |format=ul
 
   |format=ul
}} }}  
+
}} }}<!----------><p>''Please [[Help page|contact me]] if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.''</p>
<p>''Please [[Help page|contact me]] if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.''</p>
 
  
 
</div>
 
</div>

Revision as of 15:33, 22 February 2020

This is the "Contact" template. It should be called in the following format: 

{{Contact
|Type= 
|Details=
|Address=
|Related place=
|Coordinates=
|Telephone=
|Email=
|DX=
|Fax=
|MHA Office=
|Wards=
|Responsible Authority=
}}

Edit the page to see the template text.

See also

This template defines the table "Contact". View table.

Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Template:Contact&oldid=39755"