Difference between revisions of "Contact"
|(8 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 73:
|Line 73:
<div class="large-5 columns">
<div class="large-5 columns">
|−
{{#ifeq:{{{Address|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Address:''' {{#ifeq:{{{Address|}}}||{{#
|+
|+
|+
{{#ifeq:{{{Address|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Address:'''
|+
{{#ifeq:{{{Address|}}}||
|+
|+
|+
|+
{{#:{{{|}}}|'''' |''Information required''
|+
}}|{{{|}}} }} </p> }}
{{#ifeq:{{{Telephone|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Telephone:''' {{#ifeq:{{{Telephone|}}}||''Information required''|{{{Telephone|}}} }} </p> }}
{{#ifeq:{{{Telephone|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Telephone:''' {{#ifeq:{{{Telephone|}}}||''Information required''|{{{Telephone|}}} }} </p> }}
|−
|−
{{#ifeq:{{{Fax|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Fax:''' {{#ifeq:{{{Fax|}}}||''Information required''|{{{Fax|}}} }} </p> }}
{{#ifeq:{{{Fax|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Fax:''' {{#ifeq:{{{Fax|}}}||''Information required''|{{{Fax|}}} }} </p> }}
<p>'''Details:'''{{#tip-info:For example, specialism (for lawyers/experts), directions/parking (for a place), website}} {{#ifeq:{{{Details|}}}||''Information required''|{{#tag:poem|{{{Details|}}} }} }}</p>
<p>'''Details:'''{{#tip-info:For example, specialism (for lawyers/experts), directions/parking (for a place), website}} {{#ifeq:{{{Details|}}}||''Information required''|{{#tag:poem|{{{Details|}}} }} }}</p>
|−
{{#ifeq:{{{MHA Office|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''MHA Office:''' {{#tip-info:
|+
{{#ifeq:{{{MHA Office|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''MHA Office:''' {{#tip-info:, email, telephonemedical records contact details if different; how to obtain evidence of patients' }} {{#ifeq:{{{MHA Office|}}}||''Information required''|{{#tag:poem|{{{MHA Office|}}} }} }} </p> }}
|−
{{#ifeq:{{{Wards|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Wards:''' {{#tip-info:
|+
{{#ifeq:{{{Wards|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Wards:''' {{#tip-info:, patients' phone, staff phone}} {{#ifeq:{{{Wards|}}}||''Information required''|{{#tag:poem|{{{Wards|}}} }} }} </p> }}
</div>
</div>
|Line 89:
|Line 95:
<p>''[[Contact:Magic Book|Return to Magic Book main page]]''</p>
<p>''[[Contact:Magic Book|Return to Magic Book main page]]''</p>
<p>'''Type:''' {{add drilldown links|table=Contact|field=Type|values={{{Type|}}} }}</p>
<p>'''Type:''' {{add drilldown links|table=Contact|field=Type|values={{{Type|}}} }}</p>
|−
{{#ifeq:{{{Responsible Authority|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Responsible Authority:''' {{#tip-info:For inclusion in MHT applications
|+
{{#ifeq:{{{Responsible Authority|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Responsible Authority:''' {{#tip-info:For inclusion in MHT applications}} {{#ifeq:{{{Responsible Authority|}}}||''Information required''|{{{Responsible Authority|} }} }} </p> }}{{#cargo_query:
|−
{{#cargo_query:
tables=Contact
tables=Contact
|fields=_pageName
|fields=_pageName
|Line 98:
|Line 103:
|outro=</p>
|outro=</p>
|format=ul
|format=ul
|−
}}
|+
}}{{#if:{{{Related place|}}} | {{#ifeq:{{{Related place|}}}|N/A||<p>'''Related place:''' {{#arraymap:{{{Related place|}}}|,|@@|[[Contact:@@|@@]]}}</p> }} }}
|−
{{#if:{{{Related place|}}} | {{#ifeq:{{{Related place|}}}|N/A||<p>'''Related place:''' {{#arraymap:{{{Related place|}}}|,|@@|[[Contact:@@|@@]]}}</p> }} }}
{{#if:{{{Coordinates|}}}|{{#cargo_query:tables=Contact
{{#if:{{{Coordinates|}}}|{{#cargo_query:tables=Contact
|fields=_pageName=Contact,Type
|fields=_pageName=Contact,Type
|Line 108:
|Line 112:
|default=
|default=
|format=ul
|format=ul
|−
}} }}
|+
}} }}<p>''Please [[Help page|contact me]] if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.''</p>
|−
<p>''Please [[Help page|contact me]] if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.''</p>
</div>
</div>
Revision as of 15:33, 22 February 2020
This is the "Contact" template. It should be called in the following format:
{{Contact |Type= |Details= |Address= |Related place= |Coordinates= |Telephone= |Email= |DX= |Fax= |MHA Office= |Wards= |Responsible Authority= }}
Edit the page to see the template text.
See also
This template defines the table "Contact". View table.