Difference between revisions of "Contact"

Line 50: Line 50:
 
|default=none
 
|default=none
 
}}
 
}}
  | none | No map is available as no coordinates have been saved.|
+
  | none | No map is available as no coordinates have been saved.
See {{#arraymap:{{{Related place|}}}|,|@@|[[Contact:@@|@@]]}} for a Google map and a list of nearby places.
 
 
}}<!--ifeq-->
 
}}<!--ifeq-->
 
}}<!--if-->
 
}}<!--if-->
Line 63: Line 62:
 
|default=none
 
|default=none
 
}}|none||<!--openlayers-->
 
}}|none||<!--openlayers-->
{{#cargo_query:
+
<div style="z-index:1 !important">{{#cargo_query:
 
tables=Contact
 
tables=Contact
 
|fields=Coordinates
 
|fields=Coordinates
Line 69: Line 68:
 
|width=100%
 
|width=100%
 
|where=Contact._pageName='Contact:{{{Related place|}}}'
 
|where=Contact._pageName='Contact:{{{Related place|}}}'
}}
+
}}</div>
 
}}<!--ifeq-->
 
}}<!--ifeq-->
 
}}<!--if-->
 
}}<!--if-->
Line 75: Line 74:
  
 
<div class="large-5 columns">
 
<div class="large-5 columns">
<p>'''Address:''' {{{Address|}}}</p>
+
{{#ifeq:{{{Address|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Address:''' {{#ifeq:{{{Address|}}}||{{#if:{{{Related place|}}}|''See related place''|''Information required''}}|{{{Address|}}} }} </p> }} 
 
 
 
{{#ifeq:{{{Telephone|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Telephone:''' {{#ifeq:{{{Telephone|}}}||''information required''|{{{Telephone|}}} }} </p> }}   
 
{{#ifeq:{{{Telephone|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Telephone:''' {{#ifeq:{{{Telephone|}}}||''information required''|{{{Telephone|}}} }} </p> }}   
 
{{#ifeq:{{{Email|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Email:''' {{#ifeq:{{{Email|}}}||''information required''|{{{Email|}}} }} </p> }}   
 
{{#ifeq:{{{Email|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Email:''' {{#ifeq:{{{Email|}}}||''information required''|{{{Email|}}} }} </p> }}   
Line 90: Line 88:
  
 
<p>''<span style="background-color: #FFFF00">{{#formlink:form=Contact|link text=Edit page now|target={{FULLPAGENAMEE}} }}</span> (no need to log in!)''</p>
 
<p>''<span style="background-color: #FFFF00">{{#formlink:form=Contact|link text=Edit page now|target={{FULLPAGENAMEE}} }}</span> (no need to log in!)''</p>
 
 
<p>''[[Contact:Magic Book|Return to Magic Book main page]]''</p>
 
<p>''[[Contact:Magic Book|Return to Magic Book main page]]''</p>
 
 
<p>'''Type:''' {{add drilldown links|table=Contact|field=Type|values={{{Type|}}} }}</p>
 
<p>'''Type:''' {{add drilldown links|table=Contact|field=Type|values={{{Type|}}} }}</p>
 
+
{{#ifeq:{{{Responsible Authority|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Responsible Authority:''' {{#ifeq:{{{Responsible Authority|}}}||''Information required''|{{{Responsible Authority|}}} }} </p> }} 
<p>{{#cargo_query:
+
{{#cargo_query:
 
tables=Contact
 
tables=Contact
 
|fields=_pageName
 
|fields=_pageName
 
|where=Related_place HOLDS "{{PAGENAME}}"
 
|where=Related_place HOLDS "{{PAGENAME}}"
 
|default=
 
|default=
|intro='''Related to this place:'''
+
|intro=<p><b>Related to this place:</b>
|outro=
+
|outro=</p>
 
|format=ul
 
|format=ul
}}</p>
+
}}
 
 
 
{{#if:{{{Related place|}}} | {{#ifeq:{{{Related place|}}}|N/A||<p>'''Related place:''' {{#arraymap:{{{Related place|}}}|,|@@|[[Contact:@@|@@]]}}</p> }} }}
 
{{#if:{{{Related place|}}} | {{#ifeq:{{{Related place|}}}|N/A||<p>'''Related place:''' {{#arraymap:{{{Related place|}}}|,|@@|[[Contact:@@|@@]]}}</p> }} }}
 
+
{{#if:{{{Coordinates|}}}|{{#cargo_query:tables=Contact
<p>'''Responsible authority:''' {{add drilldown links|table=Contact|field=Responsible_authority|values={{{Responsible Authority|}}} }}</p>
+
  |fields=_pageName=Contact,Type
 
+
  |where=BINARY _pageID <> '{{PAGEID}}'  AND Coordinates NEAR ({{{Coordinates|}}}, 3 miles)  
{{#cargo_query:
+
  |hidenamespace=true
tables=Contact
+
  |intro=<p><b>Within 3 miles</b> (see grey map markers):</p>
|fields=_pageName=Contact,Type
+
  |outro=</p>
|where=BINARY _pageID <> '{{PAGEID}}'  AND Coordinates NEAR ({{{Coordinates|}}}, 3 miles)  
+
  |default=
|hidenamespace=true
+
  |format=ul
|intro=<p><b>Within 3 miles</b> (see grey map markers):</p>
+
}} }}
|default=
+
<p>''Please [[Help page|contact me]] if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.''</p>
|format=ul
 
}}  
 
 
 
<p>Please [[Help page|contact me]] if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.</p>
 
  
 
</div>
 
</div>

This is the "Contact" template. It should be called in the following format: 

{{Contact
|Type= 
|Details=
|Address=
|Related place=
|Coordinates=
|Telephone=
|Email=
|DX=
|Fax=
|MHA Office=
|Wards=
|Responsible Authority=
}}

Edit the page to see the template text.

