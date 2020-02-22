Difference between revisions of "Contact"
|(7 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 81:
|Line 81:
{{#ifeq:{{{DX|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''DX:''' {{#ifeq:{{{DX|}}}||''information required''|{{{DX|}}} }} </p> }}
{{#ifeq:{{{DX|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''DX:''' {{#ifeq:{{{DX|}}}||''information required''|{{{DX|}}} }} </p> }}
{{#ifeq:{{{Fax|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Fax:''' {{#ifeq:{{{Fax|}}}||''information required''|{{{Fax|}}} }} </p> }}
{{#ifeq:{{{Fax|}}}|N/A|| <p>'''Fax:''' {{#ifeq:{{{Fax|}}}||''information required''|{{{Fax|}}} }} </p> }}
|−
|+
'''Details:'''{{{Details|}}}
|−
'''Details:''' {{{Details|}}}
|+
'''MHA Office:''' {{{MHA Office|}}}
|−
|+
'''Wards:''' {{{Wards|}}}
|−
'''MHA Office:''' {{{MHA Office|}}}
|−
|−
'''Wards:''' {{{Wards|}}}
</div>
</div>
|Line 92:
|Line 89:
<p style="padding: 5px; color:white; background-color:black;}}">MAGIC BOOK</p>
<p style="padding: 5px; color:white; background-color:black;}}">MAGIC BOOK</p>
|−
<p>{{#formlink:form=Contact|link text=Edit
|+
<p>{{#formlink:form=Contact|link text=Edit page |target={{FULLPAGENAMEE}} }}</> no need to log in!''</p>
|−
<
|−
<p>[[Contact:Magic Book|Return to Magic Book main page]]</p>
|+
<p>[[Contact:Magic Book|Return to Magic Book main page]]</p>
<p>'''Type:''' {{add drilldown links|table=Contact|field=Type|values={{{Type|}}} }}</p>
<p>'''Type:''' {{add drilldown links|table=Contact|field=Type|values={{{Type|}}} }}</p>
Revision as of 13:54, 22 February 2020
This is the "Contact" template. It should be called in the following format:
{{Contact |Type= |Details= |Address= |Related place= |Coordinates= |Telephone= |Email= |DX= |Fax= |MHA Office= |Wards= |Responsible Authority= }}
Edit the page to see the template text.
See also
This template defines the table "Contact". View table.