Difference between revisions of "Contact"

<p>Please [[Help page|contact me]] if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.</p>

<p>Please [[Help page|contact me]] if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.</p>

|where=BINARY _pageID <> '{{PAGEID}}' AND Coordinates NEAR ({{{Coordinates|}}}, 3 miles)

<p> '' <span style="background-color : #FFFF00"> {{#formlink:form=Contact|link text=Edit page now |target={{FULLPAGENAMEE}} }} </span> (no need to log in !)''</p>

'' [[Contact : Magic Book|Return to Magic Book main page]] | {{#formlink:form=Contact|link text=Edit this page|target={{FULLPAGENAMEE}} }} ( there is no need to log in to make changes or corrections) ''

<p>'''Details:'''{{#tip-info:For example, specialism (for lawyers/experts), directions/parking (for a place), website}} {{#ifeq:{{{Details|}}}||''Information required''|{{#tag:poem|{{{Details|}}} }} }}</p>

This is the "Contact" template. It should be called in the following format:

{{Contact |Type= |Details= |Address= |Related place= |Coordinates= |Telephone= |Email= |DX= |Fax= |MHA Office= |Wards= |Responsible Authority= }}

Edit the page to see the template text.

See also

This template defines the table "Contact". View table.