Difference between revisions of "Contact"
|(17 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 72:
|Line 72:
}}<!--ifeq-->
}}<!--ifeq-->
}}<!--if-->
}}<!--if-->
|−
</div>
</div>
|−
<div class="large-5 columns">
<div class="large-5 columns">
|−
'''Address:''' {{{Address|}}}
|+
'''Address:''' {{{Address|}}}
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
</div>
</div>
|Line 98:
|Line 89:
<p style="padding: 5px; color:white; background-color:black;}}">MAGIC BOOK</p>
<p style="padding: 5px; color:white; background-color:black;}}">MAGIC BOOK</p>
|−
''
|+
'': {{#formlink:form=Contact|link text=Edit page |target={{FULLPAGENAMEE}} }}(no need to log in
|+
|+
to ''
<p>'''Type:''' {{add drilldown links|table=Contact|field=Type|values={{{Type|}}} }}</p>
<p>'''Type:''' {{add drilldown links|table=Contact|field=Type|values={{{Type|}}} }}</p>
|Line 115:
|Line 108:
<p>'''Responsible authority:''' {{add drilldown links|table=Contact|field=Responsible_authority|values={{{Responsible Authority|}}} }}</p>
<p>'''Responsible authority:''' {{add drilldown links|table=Contact|field=Responsible_authority|values={{{Responsible Authority|}}} }}</p>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
<p>Please [[Help page|contact me]] if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.</p>
<p>Please [[Help page|contact me]] if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.</p>
Revision as of 13:54, 22 February 2020
This is the "Contact" template. It should be called in the following format:
{{Contact |Type= |Details= |Address= |Related place= |Coordinates= |Telephone= |Email= |DX= |Fax= |MHA Office= |Wards= |Responsible Authority= }}
Edit the page to see the template text.
See also
This template defines the table "Contact". View table.