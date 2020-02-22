Template

Difference between revisions of "Contact"
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 41: Line 41:
 
</noinclude><includeonly>{{#cargo_store:_table=Contact|Type={{{Type|}}}|Details={{{Details|}}}|Address={{{Address|}}}|Related_place={{{Related place|}}}|Coordinates={{{Coordinates|}}}|Telephone={{{Telephone|}}}|Email={{{Email|}}}|DX={{{DX|}}}|Fax={{{Fax|}}}|MHA_Office={{{MHA Office|}}}|Wards={{{Wards|}}}|Responsible_Authority={{{Responsible Authority|}}} }}
 
</noinclude><includeonly>{{#cargo_store:_table=Contact|Type={{{Type|}}}|Details={{{Details|}}}|Address={{{Address|}}}|Related_place={{{Related place|}}}|Coordinates={{{Coordinates|}}}|Telephone={{{Telephone|}}}|Email={{{Email|}}}|DX={{{DX|}}}|Fax={{{Fax|}}}|MHA_Office={{{MHA Office|}}}|Wards={{{Wards|}}}|Responsible_Authority={{{Responsible Authority|}}} }}
 
<div class="row">
 
<div class="row">
<div class="large-5 columns"><!--the following only checks whether there are coordinates for the first of multiple Related places-->
+
<div class="large-4 columns"><!--the following only checks whether there are coordinates for the first of multiple Related places-->
 
{{#if:{{{Coordinates|}}} |
 
{{#if:{{{Coordinates|}}} |
 
{{google maps compound query|Coordinates={{{Coordinates|}}} }}
 
{{google maps compound query|Coordinates={{{Coordinates|}}} }}
Line 76: Line 76:
  
  
<div class="large-4 columns">
+
<div class="large-5 columns">
'''Address:'''
+
'''Address:''' {{{Address|}}}
  
 
'''Telephone:''' {{{Telephone|}}}
 
'''Telephone:''' {{{Telephone|}}}
Line 100: Line 100:
 
''[[Contact:Magic Book|Return to Magic Book main page]] | {{#formlink:form=Contact|link text=Edit this page|target={{FULLPAGENAMEE}} }} (there is no need to log in to make changes or corrections)''
 
''[[Contact:Magic Book|Return to Magic Book main page]] | {{#formlink:form=Contact|link text=Edit this page|target={{FULLPAGENAMEE}} }} (there is no need to log in to make changes or corrections)''
  
'''Type:''' {{add drilldown links|table=Contact|field=Type|values={{{Type|}}} }}
+
<p>'''Type:''' {{add drilldown links|table=Contact|field=Type|values={{{Type|}}} }}</p>
  
{{#cargo_query:
+
<p>{{#cargo_query:
 
tables=Contact
 
tables=Contact
 
|fields=_pageName
 
|fields=_pageName
Line 110: Line 110:
 
|outro=
 
|outro=
 
|format=ul
 
|format=ul
}}
+
}}</p>
 +
 
 +
{{#if:{{{Related place|}}} | {{#ifeq:{{{Related place|}}}|N/A||<p>'''Related place:''' {{#arraymap:{{{Related place|}}}|,|@@|[[Contact:@@|@@]]}}</p> }} }}
  
{{#if:{{{Related place|}}} | {{#ifeq:{{{Related place|}}}|N/A||'''Related place:''' {{#arraymap:{{{Related place|}}}|,|@@|[[Contact:@@|@@]]}} }} }}
+
<p>'''Responsible authority:''' {{add drilldown links|table=Contact|field=Responsible_authority|values={{{Responsible Authority|}}} }}</p>
  
'''Responsible authority:''' {{add drilldown links|table=Contact|field=Responsible_authority|values={{{Responsible Authority|}}} }}
+
<p>Please [[Help page|contact me]] if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.</p>
  
 
</div>
 
</div>
 
</div><!--row-->
 
</div><!--row-->
  
Please [[Help page|contact me]] if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.
 
  
 
[[Category:Contact]]
 
[[Category:Contact]]

Revision as of 13:16, 22 February 2020

This is the "Contact" template. It should be called in the following format: 

{{Contact
|Type= 
|Details=
|Address=
|Related place=
|Coordinates=
|Telephone=
|Email=
|DX=
|Fax=
|MHA Office=
|Wards=
|Responsible Authority=
}}

Edit the page to see the template text.

See also

This template defines the table "Contact". View table.

Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Template:Contact&oldid=39711"