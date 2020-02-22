Difference between revisions of "Contact"

Template

'''Address:'''
'''Address:''' {{{Address|}}}
  
 
'''Telephone:''' {{{Telephone|}}}
 
'''Telephone:''' {{{Telephone|}}}

Latest revision as of 13:11, 22 February 2020

This is the "Contact" template. It should be called in the following format: 

{{Contact
|Type= 
|Details=
|Address=
|Related place=
|Coordinates=
|Telephone=
|Email=
|DX=
|Fax=
|MHA Office=
|Wards=
|Responsible Authority=
}}

This template defines the table "Contact". View table.

