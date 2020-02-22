Difference between revisions of "Contact"
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 39:
|Line 39:
|Responsible_Authority=String
|Responsible_Authority=String
}}
}}
|−
</noinclude><includeonly>
|+
</noinclude><includeonly>{{#cargo_store:_table=Contact|Type={{{Type|}}}|Details={{{Details|}}}|Address={{{Address|}}}|Related_place={{{Related place|}}}|Coordinates={{{Coordinates|}}}|Telephone={{{Telephone|}}}|Email={{{Email|}}}|DX={{{DX|}}}|Fax={{{Fax|}}}|MHA_Office={{{MHA Office|}}}|Wards={{{Wards|}}}|Responsible_Authority={{{Responsible Authority|}}} }}
|−
|+
<div class="row">
|−
{{#cargo_store:_table=Contact|Type={{{Type|}}}|Details={{{Details|}}}|Address={{{Address|}}}|Related_place={{{Related place|}}}|Coordinates={{{Coordinates|}}}|Telephone={{{Telephone|}}}|Email={{{Email|}}}|DX={{{DX|}}}|Fax={{{Fax|}}}|MHA_Office={{{MHA Office|}}}|Wards={{{Wards|}}}|Responsible_Authority={{{Responsible Authority|}}} }}<div class="row">
|+
<div class="large-columns"><!--the following only checks whether there are coordinates for the first of multiple Related places-->
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
<div class="large-
|−
{{#if:{{{Coordinates|}}} |
{{#if:{{{Coordinates|}}} |
{{google maps compound query|Coordinates={{{Coordinates|}}} }}
{{google maps compound query|Coordinates={{{Coordinates|}}} }}
|Line 64:
|Line 55:
}}<!--if-->
}}<!--if-->
<!--The following shows nothing if multiple Related places-->
<!--The following shows nothing if multiple Related places-->
|−
{{#if:{{{Coordinates|}}}|
|+
{{#if:{{{Coordinates|}}}|Openlayers
|−
{{#cargo_display_map:point={{{Coordinates|}}}|service=openlayers|width=100%}}
{{#cargo_display_map:point={{{Coordinates|}}}|service=openlayers|width=100%}}
|{{#ifeq:{{#cargo_query:
|{{#ifeq:{{#cargo_query:
|Line 72:
|Line 62:
|where=Contact._pageName='Contact:{{{Related place|}}}'
|where=Contact._pageName='Contact:{{{Related place|}}}'
|default=none
|default=none
|−
}}|none||
|+
}}|none||
|−
{{#cargo_query:
{{#cargo_query:
tables=Contact
tables=Contact
|Line 85:
|Line 74:
</div>
</div>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
</div>
</div>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
Please [[Help page|contact me]] if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.
Please [[Help page|contact me]] if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.
Revision as of 13:04, 22 February 2020
This is the "Contact" template. It should be called in the following format:
{{Contact |Type= |Details= |Address= |Related place= |Coordinates= |Telephone= |Email= |DX= |Fax= |MHA Office= |Wards= |Responsible Authority= }}
Edit the page to see the template text.
See also
This template defines the table "Contact". View table.