Template

Difference between revisions of "Contact"
 
Line 39: Line 39:
 
|Responsible_Authority=String
 
|Responsible_Authority=String
 
}}
 
}}
</noinclude><includeonly>Options: [[Contact:Magic Book|Return to Magic Book main page]] | {{#formlink:form=Contact|link text=Edit this page|target={{FULLPAGENAMEE}} }}
+
</noinclude><includeonly>''[[Contact:Magic Book|Return to Magic Book main page]] | {{#formlink:form=Contact|link text=Edit this page|target={{FULLPAGENAMEE}} }} (there is no need to log in to make changes or corrections)''
 
 
If you have any extra information, or corrections, then please {{#formlink:form=Contact|link text=edit this page|target={{FULLPAGENAMEE}} }}. There is no need to log in to make changes.
 
  
 
{{#cargo_store:_table=Contact|Type={{{Type|}}}|Details={{{Details|}}}|Address={{{Address|}}}|Related_place={{{Related place|}}}|Coordinates={{{Coordinates|}}}|Telephone={{{Telephone|}}}|Email={{{Email|}}}|DX={{{DX|}}}|Fax={{{Fax|}}}|MHA_Office={{{MHA Office|}}}|Wards={{{Wards|}}}|Responsible_Authority={{{Responsible Authority|}}} }}<div class="row"><div class="large-6 columns">
 
{{#cargo_store:_table=Contact|Type={{{Type|}}}|Details={{{Details|}}}|Address={{{Address|}}}|Related_place={{{Related place|}}}|Coordinates={{{Coordinates|}}}|Telephone={{{Telephone|}}}|Email={{{Email|}}}|DX={{{DX|}}}|Fax={{{Fax|}}}|MHA_Office={{{MHA Office|}}}|Wards={{{Wards|}}}|Responsible_Authority={{{Responsible Authority|}}} }}<div class="row"><div class="large-6 columns">

Latest revision as of 00:17, 22 February 2020

This is the "Contact" template. It should be called in the following format: 

{{Contact
|Type= 
|Details=
|Address=
|Related place=
|Coordinates=
|Telephone=
|Email=
|DX=
|Fax=
|MHA Office=
|Wards=
|Responsible Authority=
}}

Edit the page to see the template text.

See also

This template defines the table "Contact". View table.

Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Template:Contact&oldid=39700"