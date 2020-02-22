Difference between revisions of "Contact"
|Line 39:
|Line 39:
|Responsible_Authority=String
|Responsible_Authority=String
}}
}}
|−
</noinclude><includeonly>
|+
</noinclude><includeonly>[[Contact:Magic Book|Return to Magic Book main page]] | {{#formlink:form=Contact|link text=Edit this page|target={{FULLPAGENAMEE}} }} is no need to log in to make changes
|−
|−
{{#cargo_store:_table=Contact|Type={{{Type|}}}|Details={{{Details|}}}|Address={{{Address|}}}|Related_place={{{Related place|}}}|Coordinates={{{Coordinates|}}}|Telephone={{{Telephone|}}}|Email={{{Email|}}}|DX={{{DX|}}}|Fax={{{Fax|}}}|MHA_Office={{{MHA Office|}}}|Wards={{{Wards|}}}|Responsible_Authority={{{Responsible Authority|}}} }}<div class="row"><div class="large-6 columns">
{{#cargo_store:_table=Contact|Type={{{Type|}}}|Details={{{Details|}}}|Address={{{Address|}}}|Related_place={{{Related place|}}}|Coordinates={{{Coordinates|}}}|Telephone={{{Telephone|}}}|Email={{{Email|}}}|DX={{{DX|}}}|Fax={{{Fax|}}}|MHA_Office={{{MHA Office|}}}|Wards={{{Wards|}}}|Responsible_Authority={{{Responsible Authority|}}} }}<div class="row"><div class="large-6 columns">
Latest revision as of 00:17, 22 February 2020
This is the "Contact" template. It should be called in the following format:
{{Contact |Type= |Details= |Address= |Related place= |Coordinates= |Telephone= |Email= |DX= |Fax= |MHA Office= |Wards= |Responsible Authority= }}
Edit the page to see the template text.
See also
This template defines the table "Contact". View table.