Difference between revisions of "Case"
Revision as of 10:51, 1 July 2020

This is the "Case" template. It should be called in the following format: 

{{Case
|Sentence
|Summary=
|Detail=
|Subject=
|Judicial history=
|Judicial history first case=
|Date=
|Judges=
|Parties=
|Court=
|NCN=
|MHLR=
|ICLR=
|Essex=
|Essex issue=
|Essex page=
|Other citations=
|Cites=
|External links=
|Judgment=
|News=
|RSS_pubdate=
}}

Edit the page to see the template text. This template defines the table "Cases". View table.This template adds rows to the table "News", which is declared by the template News. View table.

