Template

Difference between revisions of "Book"
Line 40: Line 40:
 
|-
 
|-
 
! Author
 
! Author
| {{add drilldown links|table=Books|field=Author|values={{{Author|}}} }}
+
| OLD: {{add drilldown links|table=Books|field=Author|values={{{Author|}}} }}
 +
<br/>NEW: {{add drilldown links semicolon|table=Resources|field=Author|values={{{Author|}}} }}
 
|-
 
|-
 
! Editor
 
! Editor

Revision as of 21:08, 23 February 2020

This is the "Book" template. It should be called in the following format: 

{{Book
|Author=
|Editor=
|Title=
|Edition=
|Publisher=
|Year=
|About=
|Audience=
|Information=
|ASIN=
|Newer=
}}

Edit the page to see the template text. This template defines the table "Books". View table.

Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Template:Book&oldid=40612"