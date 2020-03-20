Difference between revisions of "Sunderland City Council v AS (2020) EWCOP 13"
|
(Created page with "{{Case |Date=2020/03/20 |NCN=[2020] EWCOP 13 |Essex issue=103 |Essex page=16 |Court=Court of Protection |Judges=Cobb |Parties=Sunderland City Council, AS, Cumbria Northumberla...")
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 7:
|Line 7:
|Judges=Cobb
|Judges=Cobb
|Parties=Sunderland City Council, AS, Cumbria Northumberland Tyne and Wear NHS Trust, TWS
|Parties=Sunderland City Council, AS, Cumbria Northumberland Tyne and Wear NHS Trust, TWS
|−
|Sentence=
|+
|Sentence=DOL
|−
|Summary=
|+
|Summary=. . . .
|−
|Subject=Deprivation of liberty
|+
|Subject=Deprivation of liberty
|−
|News=
|+
|News=
|RSS pubdate=2020/07/07 01:47:35 PM
|RSS pubdate=2020/07/07 01:47:35 PM
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 21:49, 7 July 2020
Capacity - DOL (1) The court decided that a CTO patient lacked capacity in all relevant areas (litigation, residence, care and contact). When giving oral evidence the jointly-instructed psychologist changed her mind on: litigation capacity (initially she thought AS had litigation capacity while not having subject matter capacity), residence (she placed insufficient weight on 'structure and routine', which is an integral part of the information relevant to a decision on residence in supported as opposed to independent living), and fluctuating capacity. The judge noted with approval the approach in NICE guidance on "Decision-making and mental capacity" to people with executive dysfunction. (2) The court authorised the deprivation of liberty (there was a high level of supervision throughout the day and night, in the accommodation and community).
Essex
This case has been summarised on page 16 of 39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Report' (issue 103, April 2020).
CASES DATABASE
Full judgment: BAILII
Subject(s):
Date: 20/3/20🔍
Court: Court of Protection🔍
Judge(s):
- Cobb🔍
Parties:
Citation number(s):
- No pages link to this page
Published: 7/7/20 16:47
Cached: 2020-07-07 21:49:30