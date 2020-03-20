Difference between revisions of "Sunderland City Council v AS (2020) EWCOP 13"

CTO and DOL etc Incomplete draft... To be continued...

Essex

This case has been summarised on page 16 of 39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Report' (issue 103, April 2020).

Full judgment: BAILII

  • Deprivation of liberty🔍

Date: 20/3/20🔍

Court: Court of Protection🔍

Parties:

  • Sunderland City Council🔍
  • AS🔍
  • Cumbria Northumberland Tyne and Wear NHS Trust🔍
  • TWS🔍

