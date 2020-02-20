Difference between revisions of "Stott v Leadec Ltd (2020) UKEAT 263/19"
EAT capacity and litigation friend The Employment Appeal Tribunal adjourned for a medical report on litigation capacity and commented on the continuing lack of rules rules containing clearly defined powers in relation to proceedings involving protected parties (as defined in Part 21 of the CPR) in employment tribunals and in the EAT.
Full judgment: BAILII
Subject(s):
- Litigation friend cases🔍
Date: 20/2/20🔍
Court: Employment Appeal Tribunal🔍
Judge(s):
- Naomi Ellenbogen🔍
Parties:
Citation number(s):
- [2020] UKEAT 0263_19_2002
Published: 29/8/20 17:25
