Difference between revisions of "Steven Richards and Aasya Mughal, Working with the Mental Health Act (3rd edition, Matrix Training 2010)"
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
 
{{Resource
 
{{Resource
 
|Type=Book
 
|Type=Book
Line 7: Line 6:
 
|Publisher=Matrix Training
 
|Publisher=Matrix Training
 
|Date=2010
 
|Date=2010
|About=Mental Health Act 1983
+
|Sentence=MHA book
 
|ASIN=0955234948
 
|ASIN=0955234948
 
}}
 
}}

Latest revision as of 22:28, 5 March 2020

MHA book


RESOURCES DATABASE

Purchase: Amazon link

Type: Book🔍

Title: Working with the Mental Health Act

Edition: 3

Author: Richards, Steven🔍 · Mughal, Aasya🔍

Publisher Matrix Training🔍

Date: 2010

What links here:

  • No pages link to this page
Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Steven_Richards_and_Aasya_Mughal,_Working_with_the_Mental_Health_Act_(3rd_edition,_Matrix_Training_2010)&oldid=41160"