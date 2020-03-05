Difference between revisions of "Steven Richards and Aasya Mughal, Working with the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (3rd edition, Matrix Training 2018)"

m (Jonathan moved page Book:Steven Richards and Aasya Mughal, Working with the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (3rd edition, Matrix Training 2018) to [[Steven Richards and Aasya Mughal, Working with the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (3rd edition, Matrix Training...)
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
 
{{Resource
 
{{Resource
 
|Type=Book
 
|Type=Book
Line 7: Line 6:
 
|Publisher=Matrix Training
 
|Publisher=Matrix Training
 
|Date=2018
 
|Date=2018
|About=Mental Capacity Act 2005
+
|Sentence=MCA book
 
|Abstract=Updated for 2018 (the introduction is dated April 2018).
 
|Abstract=Updated for 2018 (the introduction is dated April 2018).
 
|ASIN=0955234956
 
|ASIN=0955234956
 
}}
 
}}

Latest revision as of 22:27, 5 March 2020

MCA book Updated for 2018 (the introduction is dated April 2018).


RESOURCES DATABASE

Purchase: Amazon link

Type: Book🔍

Title: Working with the Mental Capacity Act 2005

Edition: 3

Author: Richards, Steven🔍 · Mughal, Aasya🔍

Publisher Matrix Training🔍

Date: 2018

What links here:

Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Steven_Richards_and_Aasya_Mughal,_Working_with_the_Mental_Capacity_Act_2005_(3rd_edition,_Matrix_Training_2018)&oldid=41158"