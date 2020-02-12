Difference between revisions of "Stephensons Solicitors, Wigan - COP and Community Care Solicitor (listed until 20/3/20)"

We have an exciting opportunity for a solicitor within our Court of Protection & Community Care team. You will have the opportunity to work in a busy and fast-paced environment whilst getting involved in cutting-edge legal work. The role will be based within our Wigan office and will be predominantly dealing with health and welfare cases in the Court of Protection. There will also be the opportunity to deal with judicial review proceedings. The cases will often involve human rights elements and highly-sensitive matters of wider public interest.

The team are considering applicants at all levels of qualification and experience, and are also happy to consider any applicants wishing to re-train in this new and developing area of law.

The Court of Protection is a specialist court and is responsible for safeguarding the rights of those who have been assessed to lack mental capacity to make a particular decision for themselves. For example, a decision may be made by a professional that an individual should move into a residential care home, but that person may be objecting to leaving home or family members may disagree with the decision.

The team advise upon and challenge capacity assessments, and best interests decisions. Where there is a disagreement, the team represent vulnerable adults or their family members in Court of Protection proceedings. This often includes instruction of independent experts such as psychiatrists and independent social workers.

About the team

Our team is experienced with a genuine to commitment to excellent service.

Click here for more information about the team.

Click here to listen to what our people say about life at Stephensons.

Why Stephensons?

We are a driven and dynamic firm and do encourage people to work hard but are very proud of our positive work-life balance. Many of our staff have been with us for a long time because they like our culture.

We are a friendly firm where everyone works together in a spirit of mutual co-operation. We have an open door policy with management and all are supported to achieve the best that they can. We provide training, not only in legal skills but also business skills.

We encourage flexible working arrangements and are committed to supporting those with caring obligations who want to combine those obligations with a first-class professional career.

There are ample opportunities for those looking for career development in a forward thinking, innovative and award winning firm.

Stephensons is an award winning, top 150 law firm with a strong commitment to the future growth and development of the business. With an ambitious mindset, yet approachable and down to earth attitude, Stephensons provides an exciting place for long-term career development and progression. Whilst we do look for highly-motivated and driven individuals, we also have a strong commitment to work-life balance and flexibility.

What's on offer?

Competitive salary and holiday entitlement

Flexitime

Free parking

Excellent benefits and well-being package

Holiday Sale & Purchase scheme

Season ticket travel/parking permit loans

Cycle to Work scheme

Payroll Giving scheme.

Internal referral schemes

Social events

To apply, please email Claire Mills our internal recruiter: cmi@stephensons.co.uk

[Removed on 12/2/20 as position has been filled.]