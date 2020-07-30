Difference between revisions of "Statistics - Miscellaneous"
==See also==
*[[National Confidential Inquiry into Suicide and Homicide by People with Mental Illness
*[[MAPPA]]
- CQC, 'Count me in 2010: Results of the 2010 national census of inpatients and patients on supervised community treatment in mental health and learning disability services in England and Wales' (April 2011)
- CQC: 'Count me in' census 2009 - 21/1/10
- DH: Information on electro-convulsive therapy, guardianship under the Mental Health Act 1983 and in-patients formally detained under the Mental Health Act 1983 (last modified 23/1/09)
- MoJ: Statistics of mentally disordered offenders (NS) - figures for 2006 and 2007
- They Work For You website: The number of complaints per mental health Trust per year from 2005-6 to 2009-10
Court of Protection
- Statistics. Lucy Series et al, 'Welfare cases in the Court of Protection: A statistical overview' (Cardiff University, 28/9/17) — The report is based on findings from (1) a study based on data gathered from CoP welfare case files held by the court; and (2) a study using the Freedom of Information Act 2000 to gather data from local authorities and NHS bodies about their involvement in CoP welfare litigation.
See also
- National Confidential Inquiry into Suicide and Safety in Mental Health (formerly the National Confidential Inquiry into Suicide and Homicide by People with Mental Illness)
- MAPPA
