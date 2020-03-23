Difference between revisions of "Simon Burrows, 'Amendments to the Mental Health Act 1983 proposed in the Coronavirus Bill 2020 as originally submitted to Parliament' (Law in the Time of Corona Blog, 23/3/20)"
|
(Created page with "{{Resource |Title=Amendments to the Mental Health Act 1983 proposed in the Coronavirus Bill 2020 as originally submitted to Parliament |Author=Burrows, Simon |Publication=Law...")
|Line 8:
|Line 8:
|Sentence=Description of MHA changes in Coronavirus Bill
|Sentence=Description of MHA changes in Coronavirus Bill
|Abstract=This article contains information under the following headings: (1) Introduction; (2) The Coronavirus Bill - its purpose; (3) The process of detention: sections 2, 3, 4 and 5 MHA; (4) Patients involved in the criminal justice process; (5) Administration of medication without consent; (6) Police powers: places of safety; (7) Transitional Provisions; (8) Deprivation of liberty under the Mental Capacity Act?; (9) Concluding remarks.
|Abstract=This article contains information under the following headings: (1) Introduction; (2) The Coronavirus Bill - its purpose; (3) The process of detention: sections 2, 3, 4 and 5 MHA; (4) Patients involved in the criminal justice process; (5) Administration of medication without consent; (6) Police powers: places of safety; (7) Transitional Provisions; (8) Deprivation of liberty under the Mental Capacity Act?; (9) Concluding remarks.
|+
|+
|Saved=Yes
|Saved=Yes
|News=Yes
|News=Yes
|RSS pubdate=2020/03/23 03:05:04 PM
|RSS pubdate=2020/03/23 03:05:04 PM
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 23:06, 25 March 2020
Description of MHA changes in Coronavirus Bill This article contains information under the following headings: (1) Introduction; (2) The Coronavirus Bill - its purpose; (3) The process of detention: sections 2, 3, 4 and 5 MHA; (4) Patients involved in the criminal justice process; (5) Administration of medication without consent; (6) Police powers: places of safety; (7) Transitional Provisions; (8) Deprivation of liberty under the Mental Capacity Act?; (9) Concluding remarks.
See also
RESOURCES DATABASE
Download: URL†
Type: Article🔍
Title: Amendments to the Mental Health Act 1983 proposed in the Coronavirus Bill 2020 as originally submitted to Parliament
Author: Burrows, Simon🔍
Publication: Law in the Time of Corona Blog🔍
Date: 23/3/20🔍
What links here: