Description of MHA changes in Coronavirus Bill This article contains information under the following headings: (1) Introduction; (2) The Coronavirus Bill - its purpose; (3) The process of detention: sections 2, 3, 4 and 5 MHA; (4) Patients involved in the criminal justice process; (5) Administration of medication without consent; (6) Police powers: places of safety; (7) Transitional Provisions; (8) Deprivation of liberty under the Mental Capacity Act?; (9) Concluding remarks.

Title: Amendments to the Mental Health Act 1983 proposed in the Coronavirus Bill 2020 as originally submitted to Parliament

Author: Burrows, Simon

Publication: Law in the Time of Corona Blog

Date: 23/3/20

